A masseur in Nakuru has made a name for himself based on his impeccable skills that have seen customers keep returning

James Kamau who is from Karushwa Location has 12 fingers and toes and he attributes his great skills to having more fingers working on clients

He said growing up, he used to get in trouble with teachers who used to ask how many fingers people have yet he had one extra on both sides

A man from Nakuru County, Kenya identified as James Kamau is a budding masseur and he attributes his impeccable skills to his unique hand features.

Kamau who hails from Karushwa Location, Dundori Ward in Bahati was born with six fingers on each side and he says that has earned him returning customers who cannot get enough of his services.

James Kamau. Photo: Citizen Digital.

Man with six fingers talks about running massage parlour

In an interview with Citizen Digital, the 28-year-old revealed that having an extra finger on both hands got him in trouble back in school when teachers asked how many fingers people have.

"I remember at one point in primary school, there was a mathematics question that asked about the number of fingers one had. I picked six as the answer since I counted my fingers,” he said.

He said the Maths teacher called him to the staff room as he was surprised that he could fail such a simple question.

"My teacher could not understand why I failed such a simple question. So I was asked to count my fingers. I did so. My teacher stood there bewildered," he added.

Kamau, an Information Technology graduate also disclosed that he was pushed into the beauty industry by one of his close friends after he graduated.

However, when he began the lucrative business he realised that his customers kept coming back to him based on the magic power his fingers had, Ayfacts Hub reports.

"Customers kept coming back. I remember at some point, a female customer asked why my services had a uniqueness to it. I simply laughed and kept to myself,” he said.

Kamau also believes that being born on the 11th month and on the 11th day was perhaps why he has 12 fingers and toes.

