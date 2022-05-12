At 22 years old, Agata Joseph already knows just too well what it means to rise from the doldrums to the top

This is after he started working as a night security guard immediately after high school and now boasts of being Motorhub's car stock manager

Agata reveals that the rise has been overwhelming for him as he is yet to fully wrap his mind around how he got to where he is

Agata Joseph is a man of both worlds, having started out life in the doldrums and rising through the ranks to become a prolific car sales manager at 22 years.

From nightguard to top car salesman, the inspiring story of Agata Joseph

In an interview with TUKO.co.ke's (Kenyan widely read news media) Hillary Lisimba, Agata revealed that his life journey began when he finished Form Four in 2018.

Came from humble background

Given that he hailed from a poor background, his parents were unable to raise fees to enable him further his education, so he chose to look for odd jobs.

He left the village and sought to chart a destiny in Nairobi hoping to change his fortunes for the better.

Without academic credentials or a godfather, it was difficult to land any meaningful job even as a security guard.

"Most security companies rejected me due to my age and height. I was lucky that, in 2020, Intercity Security gave me a job after pleading with them," he said.

Was given security job

Agata discloses that the manager listened to his case and informed him that there was a car showroom around Kiambu road which needed a night shift guard.

"He asked whether I would accept the job and I said yes even though the distance was too long for me because I stay in Githurai 44 and the assignment was on Kiambu road," he continued.

According to him, the issues he was facing in life had reduced him to the point of accepting anything that came his way, regardless of how cumbersome it was.

That began Agata's journey into a life that entailed trekking to and from work every day, unaware that his efforts, hard work and discipline were being recognised by his seniors.

Promoted to washing cars then stock manager

Things began to look up for him in 2021 when he was moved from the security position and made the car detailer at Motorhub on Kiambu Road.

It was a job he did with diligence while thanking God for elevating him, adding that his mother was more than overjoyed when he shared the news.

What Agata never imagined, even in his wildest dreams, was that seven months later he would be promoted to the role of a stock manager at the car yard.

"I remember it was on a Friday in February this year when we were at a meeting and the manager announced that Agata had been promoted," he says with pride.

Yet to believe what happened

He would soon be given an office, something he says he's been unable to fully comprehend to this day.

According to him, even fellow members of staff who initially looked down upon him were left speechless at the promotion.

"I told God that this was too much for me to handle. You can imagine at 22 years and I already have an office," he concluded, thanking his employer for believing in him and promising to deliver even better.

Employer sacked two security men

