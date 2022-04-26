Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye has proven she is a lover of fashion as she shared some new photos

Bimbo in the photo rocked an outfit with mixed colours which blended perfectly as she showed off her hot legs

Her fans and followers who were stunned have since taken to the comment section to applaud the actress

Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye made heads turn and left eyes popping over some latest photo she recently shared.

Bimbo made powerful fashion statements as she rocked a top and mini-skirt, which came with different colour combinations that blended perfectly.

Bimbo Ademoye slays like a model. Credit: @bimboademoye

Source: Instagram

This would be one of the rare photos the actress would take, which showed how beautiful she is.

Sharing the photos via her social media timeline, Bimbo wrote:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Shukura ki lo ko si o. ."

See the post below:

Fans gush over Bimbo Ademoye's stunning photos

Many top celebrities, as well as fans and followers of the actress, have stormed her page to react to the photos.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

_lilbitofsweetness_:

"Gorgeousness pelu finesse = Elegance ❤️."

adeyemiayanfe:

"Shuku shaika ❤️ this one no be aya shoe maker o na aya billionaire ❤️."

vintuz:

"You see...I told you all colours suit you ❤."

nancyisimeofficial:

"Hottie ."

iambimpeakintunde:

"Omoge oni coka bodiiiii."

iamvjadams:

"Shuku shaker aya shoe maker ."

petite_arikeade:

"Aya shuu maker, there’s nothing on your stories o ."

dammy_prodigy:

"Shuku-sheka aya shoemaker,shey make Caroline face her drama abi bawo."

real_sylvia:

"Shukura slide into my dm I want to check something ."

Tiwa Savage leaves fans talking over her stunning beauty in new photos

Popular Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage dropped some mind-blowing photos of her as she slays for the gram.

Tiwa was seen rocking a mini skirt and a brown corset as she showed off her body.

Sharing the photos via her IG page, Tiwa Savage wrote:

"When you argue with a fool, it only proves there are two."

The outfit is the same as the singer rocked to Rick Ross' show in Lagos, where she performed alongside the likes of Davido, Rema, among other top celebrities in the country.

Source: Legit.ng