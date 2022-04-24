Nigerian fashion blogger, Asoebibella, has taken to social media to share new photos of another dress transformation

In the photo collage, a lady poses in a botched recreation of a blue bejewelled mermaid dress which reportedly cost her N140k

Several internet users have reacted with amusement to the photos, with some sharing their thoughts about what went wrong

While many tailors/designers have succeeded in putting smiles on the faces of their clients, the opposite appears to be the case for others.

In a post recently shared by fashion blogger, @asoebibella, a collage of a dress inspiration modelled on a mannequin is placed alongside a replicated version which didn't seem to turn out well.

The photos have left many people amused. Photo credit: @asoebibella

Source: Instagram

The original design with sleeves made of multiple strands of beads was created in a mermaid style with a bejewelled bustline going all the way down to the hipline.

However, the lad's attempt at recreating the look didn't pan out as expected.

Not only did she not get the mermaid look, but the bustline was also designed differently and the sleeves were made of sheer fabric as opposed to the multiple strands of beads seen in the original design.

According to the blogger, the lady reportedly paid the sum of N140,000 for the dress.

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to the photos

tifaramakeovers:

"But this is really unfair I can’t do it doesn’t mean you are not good at what you do ‍♀️"

hawtiini:

"I’m sorry but this is freaking terrible."

mhz_bef:

"When it's not ment? You'd refund my money,my materials and still pay me for emotional and physical damage TF???"

irie_n_aceclothing:

"Egugu festival dress."

aisha_stitches:

"Noooo 140k? And she got this?honestly this is wickedness!"

titemitijuopelo:

"No joor, hahun… haba… even if the tailor is sleeping… hahun.. mermaid to ball gown.. haba.."

olayimika_mercy:

"This is bad for 140k"

fiolashade:

"that tailor will not make heaven,like who took the measurement"

