Nollywood actor Mike Ezuruonye was among the top celebrities that stormed Nosa Rex's father's burial party in Edo state

Mike in a statement applauded Nosa's hospitality at the party as he shared a video of him exchanging greetings with everyone that attended the party

This has stirred reactions from many of the actor's fans and followers who have also applauded him

Nollywood star actor Mike Ezuruonye has taken to his social media timeline to share a video from his colleague Nosa Rex's father's burial party which took place in Edo state.

Aside from Mike, popular comedian Ayo Makun better known as AY Live was among the top movie stars that stormed the event.

Mike Ezuronye storms Nosa Rex's father's burial party.

Source: Instagram

Mike in a post via his social media timeline hailed Nosa for the hospitality at his father's burial as he shared a video of the actor exchanging greetings with those that came to honour his late father.

Sharing the video, Mike wrote:

"As we were present for our guys Late Event @babarex0 . You sure were a great host .'

Recall Nosa announced the demise of his father, Friday Okunzuwa Uzamere in February when he shared the picture of a candle on his Instagram page, the actor revealed that his father had been on life support since January 2022.

Fans hail Nosa Rex

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

chukwuemeka_charity:

"BabaRex we love u ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️may ur dad' s soul continue to rest on."

blessedbeehome:

"una do well, well done guys."

dorcasannan77:

"I don't understand this song but it speaks volume...."

untouchable_princess1:

"I thank you guys for everything God bless you all in Jesus name ."

classikshowroom:

"See men i miss you guys in my city."

