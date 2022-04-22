Popular Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex, recently laid his late father to rest in style in Benin City, Edo state

A huge party was thrown to celebrate the life of the deceased and Nosa’s celebrity colleagues were in attendance including comedian, AY Makun

AY Makun made his presence felt at the occasion as he sprayed bundles of crisp cash on Nosa Rex and it was captured on video

Popular Nigerian actor, Nosa Rex, recently sent his late father off in style as he threw him a big burial party in Edo state, Benin city.

Many of the film star’s celebrity colleagues graced the occasion as they showed their support for the bereaved actor.

Top Nigerian comedian, AY Makun, was also at the event and he showed special love to the actor after joining him on the dance floor.

Comedian AY Makun sprays bundles of cash at Nosa Rex's father's burial. Photos: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

AY took to the floor with big bundles of crisp N200 notes as he sprayed the actor whose surroundings was already littered with cash.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The MC at the event also noticed AY’s display of wealth and started to praise the comedian for being on a ‘bundle level’.

The moment was captured in a video posted by AY on his official Instagram page. The comedian also sent his condolence message to the deceased.

See the clip below:

Internet users react

Numerous internet users had mixed reactions to AY’s display at Nosa Rex’s father’s burial. While some people dropped funny comments, others praised the comedian. Read some of their reactions below:

Alexxekubo:

“Oshe Funny Money…”

Ericmoore_mpr:

“That money get address for em body, looks like that money E-Money give you that day for your show.”

Mimilake7474:

“My love for AY will never die ooo❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️I just pray to see him some day.❤️❤️.”

Atitingozi:

“Just write him a cheque.”

Iam_valerie4me:

“Where una dey see this money.”

Bliss_gold_bby:

“But why is he clapping.”

Gigamo1:

“The man spraying 200naira note is literally littering the floor.”

__Koko446:

“Bros Na only 200k u fit spray u fall my hand.”

Interesting.

Nosa Rex throws military-style burial for late father

Nosa Rex's late father has been buried and the movie star shared some of the moments from the event.

Rex is definitely proud of how well his father who was an ex-military officer served the country as his colleagues paid him their last respect.

The military officers had a parade in his honour, gave his honorary boots and uniform to Nosa Rex, and also accompanied the late officer on foot one last time.

Source: Legit.ng