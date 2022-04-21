Condolence messages have poured in for Nosa Rex after he shared photos and videos from his father's final burial

The actor's dad was a military officer during his time, and his colleagues showed up to pay him their last respect

A huge crowd trooped out wearing black shirts with the late man's photo as they showed up to support the bereaved family

Popular actor Nosa Rex's late father has been buried and the movie star shared some of the moments from the event.

Rex is definitely proud of how well his father who was an ex-military officer served the country as his colleagues paid him their last respect.

Colleagues pay Nosa Rex's father last respect. Photo credit: @babarex0

The military officers had a parade in his honour, gave his honorary boots and uniform to Nosa Rex, and also accompanied the late officer on foot one last time.

See posts below:

Nosa also shared one of the photos he took with his late dad before his demise.

The actor's siblings, family members, and well-wishers all donned black shirts with a photo of the late man printed boldly on them.

Fans and colleagues sympathize with Nosa Rex

maryremmynjoku:

"He is in a better place."

chinneyloveofficial:

"Our papa Nosa…. Rest well sir."

ajebodcomedian:

"My prayers are with you bro.. Condolence to you and your family."

etinosaofficial:

"My dear brother. My strong brother."

georginaibeh:

"Take heart brotherly "

ucheogbodo:

"God is your strength."

realchidiebereaneke:

"The Lord is your strength "

lizzygoldofficial:

"May his soul rest in peace."

officialrighteousovie80:

"So sorry boss! May his soul rest in peace."

fifi4real:

"So sad do take heart bro!!!! The lord grant you the heart to take this pain bravely n Grant his soul eternal rest you are loved bro❤️"

