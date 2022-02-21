Popular Nollywood actor, Nosa Rex, is now in mourning after losing his father to the cold hands of death

The movie star shared the heartbreaking news on his social media page as well as details surrounding his father’s demise

According to Nosa, this death is the worst moment of his life as he explained that his dad was sick before passing on

Popular Nigerian actor, Nosa Rex, has taken to social media to share the heartbreaking news of his father’s death.

In a post shared on his Instagram page, the movie star told fans that his father, Mr. Friday Okunzuwa Uzamere had passed on and it was the worst moment in his life.

According to Nosa, his dad had been battling with sickness since the previous month and he was even put on life support.

Actor Nosa Rex mourns as he loses his father to sickness. Photo: @babarex0

Source: Instagram

The movie star added that while he entertained the world and made them laugh with his job, he cried every night.

Not stopping there, Nosa added that he really tried his best and continued to fast and pray about his father’s health.

Part of his post reads:

“While I made the world laugh on my page every day, I cry every night. I tried my best, I prayed, fasted and was ready to go broke just to bring him back to life but God knows best.

"My dad was my everything. Since I lost my mum (15 years ago) he has been playing the role of a father and mother.

"He taught me a lot about life and family. I decided to marry and settle down early because of the relationship I had with my dad. He was like my elder brother. He had me in his early 20s ..I could tell my dad everything and anything.

"With tears in my eyes I say Rest In Peace daddy. My hero , My supporter , My inspiration , My role model.”

See the post below:

Fans and celebrities sympathise with Nosa Rex on the death of his dad

Numerous celebs and fans showed love to Nosa Rex as they sympathized with him. Read some comments below:

Callme_frodd:

“Take heart bro sorry about your dad.”

Lauraikeji:

“May he Rest In Peace. So sorry.”

Realmercyaigbe:

“So sorry.”

Zicsaloma:

“So sorry for your loss.”

Officialblessingceo:

“So sorry … be strong.”

Nancyisimeofficial:

“I’m so sorry Rex May his soul Rest In Peace.”

So sad.

