Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Ike has sparked reactions on social media with a recent post which translated into a shade

The BBNaija star made a TikTok video where he pointed out that he feels like a fool whenever he remembers how he tried to change a loose woman into a housewife

Ike has been bashed by many Nigerians as they are convinced the reality star dropped the post as a shade for his ex-girlfriend Mercy Eke

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Ike is known for throwing subtle shades at his ex-girlfriend and 2019 BBN winner Mercy Eke.

This time around, the reality star expressed regret over the fact that he tried to change a loose woman into a housewife.

Nigerians drag Ike for shading Mercy Photo credit: @ik_onyema/@official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

Calling himself a fool, Ike had a look of regret on his face as he lamented.

Watch the clip below:

Nigerians bash Ike for his video

sanchaz_skinempire:

"Breakfast choke e no gree digest."

real_hannahfunke:

"Ike rest in Jesus name."

rubelsandangels:

"Anytime this one wan trend, e go remember Mercy, Ogbeni you should have moved on, cos I don’t know why you still talk about her till now ‍♀️"

weird.peace:

"If they come for this id.it naa he will be crying everywhere. No go sleep."

pearlyugo:

"Rest with your low budget undertaker coat."

adiagha_ekeng:

"It’s obvious you’re still pained. Can you just move on already!!!!"

damilolabilly:

"It's her fault for trying to turn a baby into a man. She deserves better."

officialworldgift:

"Mercy f*CK up sha because what is this? Even me, I can't."

Mercy Eke flaunts bundles of dollars bae sent her to cure her sickness

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem edition winner, Mercy Eke, tensioned her fans on social media but most of them did not fall for the oppression.

The reality star shared a lovely note she got from an unidentified lover who sent her the best of get well soon note.

The lover in a romantic note packaged bundles of dollars in an envelope and told her to cheer up and stop being sad.

Mercy shared the video of the dollar cash on her Instagram story and revealed that she felt better already.

Source: Legit.ng