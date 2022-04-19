Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has sparked mixed reactions online with his new week motivational quote

The actor said he would instead work hard for 10k than beg anyone for money as that would prevent insult

Some of the actor’s fans didn’t agree with his statement, as someone said he should not say so where his destiny helper could be

Popular actor Yul Edochie has dropped a new motivational statement for the new week, which didn’t sit down well with many of his fans and followers.

In his statement via his social media timeline, Yul said he would rather work hard than beg anyone for money.

Yul Edochie tells fans what to do to avoid insult. Credit: @yuledochie

Sharing a photo of himself, the actor wrote:

“I would rather work for 10k than beg for 10million. That way I'll chop my 10k proudly and nobody will have the opportunity to insult me. Happy new week everyone.”

See the post below:

Mixed reactions to Yul Edochie's message

Many Nigerians have since taken to the comment section to share their opinion. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

eveesin:

"Coconut head ooo."

ifeanyichukwu_ventures;

"Nigeria future president ✌️. #nollywoodlegendaryvoice."

my_kel002:

"Na lie o give me d 10m Mke u insult me na ur mata."

precious.ijay:

"Exactly Omo na who no get shame de beg ooooooh, I can't beg , I don't know how to beg I will rather work for de money than begging for it ."

queenscollections616:

"This caption no enter ooo."

olaskid_4g:

"Dis ur motivational quote No talk am for where ur destiny helper dey oo Dem go say u too get pride."

lambytoofficial:

"Habge who go send me 10mllion like this so u fit insult me nor worri."

diagnostic_kit_lab:

"Who gave you 10 million for this sapa period fit insult your Ancestors self."

