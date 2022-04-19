Nigerian controversial singer Portable was one of the Nigerian artists that performed at the AY Live Easter show over the weekend

Fortunately for Portable, he got more than what he bargained for as popular billionaire E-Money blessed him with a bundle of money

Portable’s reaction after receiving the money has left many Nigerians talking as he turned into a comedian and left the stage some minutes later

Nigerian controversial singer Portable has gone viral on social media over his performance at the AY Live Easter show in Lagos over the weekend.

Portable was one of the Nigerian artists that headlined the event alongside the likes of Davido.

Portable performs at AY Live Easter show. Credit: @portablebaeby @iam_emoney1

Source: Instagram

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Portable was seen saluting popular Nigerian billionaire and music executive E-Money, who gave him a bundle of money.

Portable’s reaction after receiving the money has left many talking as he gave some comic display and left the stage some minutes later.

See the video below:

Reactions as Portable turns to a comedian after receiving money from E-Money

Nigerians have since taken to social media to react, Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

gabrielclef2:

"Ay supposed to pay him double. He sang and also did comedy."

wayz_up_:

"This one nah comedian."

amakoblessing02:

"See as en Dey shine en eye."

dicefvr:

"Na portable news you use wake us this morning Omo this kind grace wey no let us sleep ."

bowoto_lola:

"This guy…. The more you’re trying not to like him you can’t help it but like him more ."

askari4luv:

"Baba disembark straight to secure d bag."

high_chenna:

"This money no go reach 3 days for he hand."

greenystephy:

"Like play like play madness Don pay this guy ooooo."

proud.invader:

"Why e dey look like say na thief hin thief am, no be dash de dash am. This guy dey always dey on guard."

