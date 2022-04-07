Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has now responded to Ada Karl’s callout on social media after she was accused of owing millions

Tonto described Ada as bitter and noted that her colleague cannot even beat her up if they are left together in a room

Ada reacted by not denying the fact but she continued to drag Tonto as she shared a fresh list of all the things she owed her

Controversial Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, and Tonto’s former bestie was seen to have liked Ada’s post

The drama between Nollywood actresses, Tonto Dikeh and Ada Karl, has continued to drag on social media.

It all started when Ada accused Tonto of owing her money from 15 years ago among other things, which led to the actress replying to her online.

In a new development, Tonto shared another response where she accused Ada of being bitter among other things.

Bobrisky likes Ada Karl's post as she continues to drag Tonto Dikeh. Photos: @adakarl1, @bobrisky222

According to the mother of one, Ada cannot even beat her up if they are left alone. Tonto then laughed at her colleague for owing her N80,000 from 15 years ago.

Ada Karl continues to drag Tonto, shares fresh list of things she owes

Not one to back down, Ada also took to her page to agree that even though she cannot claim to physically win Tonto in a fight, asking her to pay the money she owes is the least that she can do.

Ada described Tonto as an investment with 0 ROI and also addressed her claim that she was a little girl she helped.

According to Ada, Tonto is a year older than she is and should not try to play the victim card. The actress then went on to list some of the things she was owed by her colleague.

Some of the things includes a car she borrowed the actress but never got back, a 32 gram gold crucifix she claimed Tonto stole and she only discovered after seeing her wear it in a movie, a N2.8m surety she signed for Tonto but ended up paying because she was nowhere to be found and more.

Part of her caption reads:

“- My car that you used to learn how to drive; it never made it back home, you claimed it had an accident and at a mechanic garage, till today, I still don't have the address of the mechanic.

- My 32 grams of gold crucifix pendant that you stole, only for me to see it on your neck in a movie some years later, I confronted you and you apologized, promised to return it, I still haven't seen it ( U no even fear to tief cross)

- The N2.8m that I signed as your Surety for you to borrow for a movie project that I ended up paying in full cos you were nowhere to be found.

Tonto, the list is long and you know it. Why are you running?”

Bobrisky likes post

As expected, Ada Karl’s post about Tonto drew lots of attention on social media including that of the actress’ former friend, Bobrisky.

The crossdresser endorsed Ada’s call out by liking her post on Instagram. See a screenshot below:

Bobrisky endorses Ada Karl calling out Tonto Dikeh. Photo: @adakarl1

Mixed reactions from fans

Read some of the comments from onlookers below:

Ginika_chi:

“Instagram is not for the faint hearted ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

Lhee_zhee:

“Listing the goodness you have done for a person ...Ahhhhh no naw.....no matter what this is not right.....”

Precious.ijay:

“this is not necessary aunty why coming out now to request for ur money after 15 years ago please is been long u helped her just let go and move on pls is very laughable abeg.”

Callmiifexco:

“Please make sure you get your money back from her. It’s a shame. Shame.”

Tonto Dikeh drags ex-boyfriend Kpokpogri

It seems Nigerians are in for some new drama between Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her estranged lover Prince Kpokpogri.

Kpokpogri, in a statement, claimed Tonto Dikeh was a husband and boyfriend snatcher as he urged her to pray to God for forgiveness.

In a post via her Instastory, Tonto vowed to collect the Hermes slippers she bought for him when they were together. She urged him to return her diamond and other stuff, which the police could not retrieve.

