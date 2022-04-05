A woman named Penina Kitsao had gone viral in 2020 after she boiled stones just to reassure the hungry children that something was cooking

The mum of 8's tough situation touched all Kenyans who donated and helped her get a six-bedroom house

The widow could not hide her joy when she finally got the key to her new modern house which consumed KSh 1.4 million (N5m)

A Kenyan widow who boiled stones to feed her children is now a happy woman after well-wishers built her a six-roomed house in Mishomoroni area, Mombasa county, Kenya.

Penina Kitsao could not hide her joy behind the blue mask as she finally was handed the key to her new modern house which consumed KSh 1.4 million (N5m).

Penina Kitsao at her new home at the opening ceremony.

Source: Original

“It is a dream come true, I cannot wake up from it. I have never thought that Kenyans can be this generous after being a blessing to me and my children,” she told a trusted Kenyan news outlet Tuko.

Penina said the journey had not been easy since there were so many hurdles, but she thanked everyone who highlighted her plight and came through for her.

Being a widow without a stable income, the mother of eight children depended on casual jobs which had been badly hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The woman who is in her 40s recounted events on the day she had nothing to prepare for the kids.

Her husband died in the hands of armed robbers in 2019 and since then, none of her children goes to school.

After exhausting all means of getting food for her children without success, lit up a fire and put stones in the pot just to reassure the hungry children that something was cooking.

Penina and a well-wisher cutting the ribbon to open her new house.

Source: Original

She said the children could hardly sleep and they kept crying all night like lonely chicks on a nest. She had to come up with a plan.

The change in her life is noticeable since one could differentiate between her and Penina, the woman people saw on social media seven months ago.

Donations from well-wishers

The woman who has undergone commendable transformation had always put her trust in God who touched all Kenyans to donate and help her get a new house after her plea was highlighted.

Penina confessed that if it were not for Kenyans, her life would not have changed, dismissing reports that some politicians assisted her.

The widow got a 6-bedroom house.

Source: Original

“There was a first committee led by a politician, however, it had to be disbanded since there was no positive progress. I thank the second committee formed under Jamleck Mbuba, the deputy county commissioner in Kisauni which made this dream come true,” she said.

The committee consisted of Mbuba, Faith Muchiri and Prisca Momanyi, the neighbour who posted her predicament on social media, and some family members.

Out of the six-roomed house, Penina occupied three rooms with her children while the other rooms will be rented out.

The previous lifeless house had no water or electricity and Penina and her children slept on the floor with nothing to cover themselves.

The large family had been living on the mercies of her neighbours who have been providing them with foodstuffs but are now seemingly tired as they too have their problems.

Erick Musa Panga who was the contractor from Muricks Enterprises said it took him six months to build the house.

