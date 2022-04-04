Tonto Dikeh has fired back at her former lover Prince Kpokpogri after he called her a husband and boyfriend snatcher

The Nollywood actress, in a statement, stressed that she and Kpokpogri were not on the same level

Tonto went on to vow to collect the Hermes slippers she bought him and also urged him to return her diamond if he wanted peace in 2022

It seems Nigerians are in for some new drama between Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh and her estranged lover Prince Kpokpogri.

This comes after a heated exchange between the two former lovers on social media, which sparked mixed reactions.

Tonto Dikeh tells Kpokpogri to return her diamond, Hermes slippers and other items. Credit: @tontolet @kpokpogri

Kpokpogri, in a statement, claimed Tonto Dikeh was a husband and boyfriend snatcher as he urged her to pray to God for forgiveness.

See the post below:

Responding, Tonto fired back at Kpokprogri as she urged him to mention the names of any man she had snatched.

The Nollywood actress claimed that Kporkporgri could neither read nor write which was why he was yet to reply.

In another post via her Instastory, Tonto vowed to collect the Hermes slippers she bought for him when they were together. She urged him to return her diamond and other stuff, which the police could not retrieve.

See her post below:

Nigerians react to Tonto's post

Nigerians have since taken to the comment section to react, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mybeautybox.ng:

"He can’t spell or read, but she was begging him not to leave her….people ehn!"

uncommonmimi:

"The man should return her things for good naa, at least the drama and dragging will end. Except they are both using us to catch cruise to increase their views."

charles_ohiri01:

"She shud just leave the man alone and focus on her life and stop making men run from her. The guy clearly isn't interested in having a fight wit her. Make She face front and stop acting childish."

