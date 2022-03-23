Popular Nollywood actress, Nancy Isime has in a lengthy series of posts reacted to claims that she went on an Istanbul trip with a married man

The TV host advised women most especially actresses who aspire to be successful in life to be ready for name calling

She then reintroduced herself and the many things she does for a living while shutting down the unfounded allegation

Actress, Nancy Isime, expressed her displeasure over a recent report on a major blog about her romance with a married man.

She took to her Instagram story channel to address the report and angrily frowned at the allegations by mentioning the number of amazing things she's engaged in.

Nancy react to allegation of dating married man. Credit: @nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

According to the beautiful actress:

"If you're a Nigerian woman with plans to be successful. Please add these names to your plans so it doesn't surprise you when it happens Ashawo, Olosho especially if you decide to be an actress it is an automatic naming ceremony if you like be a virgin."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Nancy said the was expecting such a report because there have been a reasonable number of positive news about her online and regarded it as mere propaganda.

The actress explained why she didn't ignore the report:

"Literally mentally and physically exhausted from trying to make something out of your life only to check your notifications and it's flooded with comments calling you out of your name. I'm taking thousands of comments."

She referred to the blog that carried the report as faceless that can be sued.

Nancy further said she was glad that it happened during the month of International Women's Day:

"The bias towards women will one day be broken until then, we stay grinding."

The beautiful actress then reintroduced herself:

"My name is Nancy Isime, actor, multiple award winning host, CEO NIP studios, executive producer Nancy Isime Show and other name and title is yours not mine."

Check her full report below:

Nigerians react to Nancy's lengthy post

Social media users have reacted differently to the actress' account of the report:

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Nitan.en:

"She actually can’t sue anybody to court… and at the same time she can’t just keep quiet if she is truly innocent."

Adannaalozie:

"This lady is actually suspicious."

Kunlereal:

"The appetite for controversy made most ppl believe whatever thrown at them, not sayin its truee or false.. but where’s d proof."

Amina_minaah:

"The comment section shows how most people have been waiting for her to flop."

Nancy Isime reacts to dating married man report

Legit.ng previously reported that Nancy Isime was called out by a blogger on Instagram for dating a married man who funded her trip to Istanbul.

The blog posted a photo of the alleged married man funding Nancy which sparked huge reactions on social media.

Shockingly, the media girl took to the comment section of the blog and revealed that she has never been to Istanbul.

Source: Legit.ng