Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh has been called out yet again on social media by a colleague and ex-friend Ada Karl

Ada highlighted the things she did for Tonto, as well as bringing her into the industry only to be dumped when she shot into limelight

The actress also noted that the mum of one owed her N80k over 15 years ago which is now equivalent to N8m now

Controversial Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is in the news again for owing yet another ex-friend and colleague, Ada Karl.

According to the post Ada shared on her page, Tonto bought diamonds for a man but has refused to pay what she owed her over 15 years ago.

Ada Karl says she brought Tonto into Nollywood Photo credit: @adakarl1/@tontolet

Source: Instagram

Karl went further to explain that she brought Tonto into Nollywood, gave her her first movie role and ended up being used.

Tonto apparently bought clothes, shoes, and gols from Ada totalling N80k back then, but is now equivalent to N8m naira today.

"Tonto Dikeh, pls pay me my N8m & I take your name off my mouth. Till then, I will keep my mouth where my money is. Last time, you said I am bitter, yes I am, I want my money. For all my investment into your career, I leave that for God to judge you.I know say you get mouth & will give an epic reply but glad the world has figured out your true colour cos all the "online friends" tagged me the evil one when I last asked you for my money. Your fans? Very relentless but I don't care. Madam owe owe! You owe every of your ex-friends."

See post below:

Tonto Dikeh react to Ada Karl's claim

Not one to back off from a call out or fight on social media, Tonto took to Ada Karl's comment section to give her an appropriate reply.

"Madame Mrs Karl the lickkie lickkie..I hear say Na my ex prince send you, read your Dm I AM IN YOUR CITY….Show up "

"Granny why you taking out my comments!! @adakarl1. 8million kill you there..My friend send AZA fast."

Nigerians react

petite_luxury123:

"How 80k take turn 8mil madam "

jennyy_coco:

"You sef dey ment 80k turn 8m. Okay!"

chefbraakman:

"Such violence today! It is annoying when people don't pay what they owe."

temmy951:

"So you mean 80k turned 8million naira,not even 800k Aunty fear God small na."

