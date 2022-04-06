Nollywood actor Fredrick Leonard has sparked mixed reactions on social media after he called for punishment for anyone that refuses to use body sprays

The actor said people, especially those whose job requires them to always move about, should use body sprays

Some Nigerians, while reacting to the post, said the actor must have been suffocated by a foul smell to be pushing for the punishment

Popular Nigerian actor Fredrick Leonard has called for a law against anyone that refuses to use body sprays or deodorants in the country.

Fredrick, in a post he shared via his Instagram page, said body spray should be made compulsory for anyone whose job is tedious or requires them to move around.

The actor said there was no excuse for anyone not to possess a deodorant as he said there are cheap and affordable ones irrespective of the size of one's income.

Nigerians agree with Leonard

The actor's fans and followers have since taken to social media to react to his post. Legit.ng captured the reactions, see them below:

jayzur1:

"One person don smell for movie set."

shidalove_1.0:

"Lime is even cheaper and way better."

queenestherstrybe:

"This is really not funny. I second the motion. If you know you don't use, this is for you. And for those of you that regard it to be sinful, please when coming to work use it, when you're going to that church that preaches it to be a sin then don't."

cheryls.fx:

"And to think a human being is preaching against the use of deodorants."

layemmieshugar:

"Very good something. The smell oozing from some people body Ehn, can send person to the hospital."

joewarship:

"E be like them done do am reach your side too baba."

Source: Legit.ng