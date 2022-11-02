A Nigerian lady has made a video showing that the mechanic she called to fix her generator is using an iPhone with three cameras

Funnily describing herself as the real mechanic, many people said that the man may charge her very high for his service

There were some TikTokers who argued that generator repairing may not be his only source of income

A Nigerian lady, @ini.phebe, was surprised to see the man she called to repair her generator using an iPhone. Many said it is iPhone 13.

In a video she shared on the platform, the man could be seen sitting on a what looks like a blue keg as he worked on her generator.

Mechanic with iPhone

The lady zoomed in and out on the mechanic's phone so her followers can see he is not a common repairer.

Some people who reacted to the clip said that the mechanic must either be a hard worker or he has other sources of income.

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered thousands of views with more than 700 comments.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Divine Falola947 said:

"Baba no be mechanic, baba na baller."

Lyrical Abdull said:

"E de use mechanic de do backup."

Mansa said:

"I don’t want to be a baller, I want to be a mechanic."

Yungest_ said:

"13pro max for that matter."

Divine_DSN said:

"Oga stand up dey go your house."

elementofafrica said:

"If you price am anyhow, he fit vex leave the work dey go house. At least, the phone fit buy like 2 gen for you."

Micheal19 said:

"my father na example I check him account balance over 4m for Generator when e dey repair daddy u dey wyn me?"

Man envied his neighbour's generator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian man, @kelvo_king, who was amazed by how his neighbour's generator was always running with enough fuel, has funnily labelled the person a "cultist" or "ritualist'.

Filming where tenants place their generators in the compound, he pointed out the man's own, saying he does not even manage fuel at all like others.

He said that there is no way anybody will convince him that the neighbour is neither a "cultist" nor a "ritualist".

