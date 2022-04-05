Nollywood actress Bukunmi Oluwasina shared one of the photos she took at a movie location, and she was surprised by the action of a schoolgirl

The girl who was in a uniform was seen standing on a fence with electric wires behind her just to see the actress

Many Nigerians have seen taken to the comment section to react, with some referring to the young girl as a die-hard fan

Nollywood actress Bukunmi Oluwasina has expressed shock over the action of one of her female fans.

Bukunmi, who shared a photo taken at a movie location, was surprised to see a young girl in school uniform standing on the fence just to catch a glimpse of her.

Bukunmi Oluwasina expresses shock as schoolgirl stands on high fence just to see her. Credit: @bukunmioluwasina

Source: Instagram

The girl was standing on a high fence with electric wire behind her.

Sharing the photo on social media, the actress wrote,

"Just going through my phone and saw one of the pictures I took on the previous set I was, And I’m seeing something Awkward. Please let’s check together. Maybe it’s my eyes. What is that girl in uniform doing up there??? No be electric wire she dey rest on so??? ‍♀️ Abi na my eye. E gbami.‍♀️."

See the post below:

Nigerians react

Nigerians have since taken to the actress comment section to react, Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

princess_temmmy:

"My thought.... she is not too fine #but a great fan of u."

confidencestitches:

"Momma, you remember one Bible story. When Jesus was passing and everyone was trying to touch him and one short man went on top of a tree... Naso."

tife_sabosoma:

"I was thinking twas a statue till I zoomed it."

ab_deborah:

"Wetin she go do for up bayi....but the wire isn't close to her it seems that way because she's up and we are looking at her from afar."

