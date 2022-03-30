Popular Nollywood actress, Mary Remmy Njoku, has spoken about the present state of Nigeria in a post she shared on social media

The actress thanked God that the Super Eagles didn't make it to the World Cup in Qatar as it could have distracted the citizens

Mary further berated the attacks happening in the country and called on the government to swing into action

Nigerian actress and movie producer, Mary Remmy Njoku, has reacted to the Super Eagles' failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

Mary said had it been the Nigerian team qualified, it would have been a distraction from the insecurities happening across the country.

According to her:

"Thank God we didn't qualify for the world cup. It would have been a distraction. We need to focus on the real problems in Nigeria and pressure the govt to do something. An attack on a train an attack on the airport."

The actress further declared that there is no room for unnecessary distractions because the security situation needs everyone's attention.

Check her post below:

Nigerians react to Remmy's post on insecurity

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the actress' opinion on the Super Eagles' not making it to the world cup and insecurity in the nation.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

9jawoman:

"My exact reaction when we failed to qualify. We need to focus our energy on what matters please! Our country needs us now! No more distractions please! Let's rise and do something now please or our children will blame us for being docile."

La_doosh:

"I expected a one minutes silence during the match, there was nothing."

Officialdaddymo:

"The truth will set you free, but first it will annoy you. She said what she said. She’s right."

Majestysempire:

"She is right, the insecurity in the country should be taken seriously."

