Nollywood stars, Adesua Etomi-Wellington alongside Daniel Etim Effiong, announced the nominees for the 8th Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) via a live stream on March 19.

The actress' movie Omo Ghetto bagged nine nominations. Photo credit: @funkejenifaakindele

The biggest and most deserving film projects in the last year got spotlighted as contenders for the coveted and prestigious statue.

Izu Ojukwu’s historical drama, Amina was the highest nominated film, with twelve nominations in major categories, followed by Funke Akindele, JJC Skillz’ Omo Ghetto: The Saga with nine nominations.

Sharing the video of the nominations, she captioned:

"I'm so gassed right now!!! Thank you!!!!"

According to PM News, the executive head of Multichoice Nigeria, Busola Tejumola, said there will be an eight-day event leading to the awards gala night.

Tejumola further stated that there will be 33 categories of awards including the newly introduced ‘Best Online Social Content Creator’ category.

A total of 12 categories will be decided by viewers’ votes while the remaining 21 will be decided based on the panels’ decision.

The AMVCA opening night is scheduled to hold on May 7 and will run until May 14, when the award night will take place.

Check out the full list below:

Best Supporting Actor (Movie or TV Series)

Bucci Franklin – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Adjetey Anang – Gold Coast Lounge

Odunlade Adekola -Jankariwo

Eric Roberts – A Soldier’s Story

Amina – Magaji Mijinyawa

Yemi Blaq -The New Normal

Tope Tedela -Country Hard

Best Supporting Actress (Movie or TV Series)

Bisola Aiyeola -Sugar Rush

Mercy Johnson Okojie -The New Normal

Clarion Chukwurah -Amina

Mumbi Maina -La Femme Anjola

Enado Odigie – The New Normal

Omowunmi Dada -Country Hard

Chioma Chukwuka Akpotha – Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Best Actress in a Comedy

Bimbo Ademoye – Breaded Life

Bisola Aiyeola -Dwindle

Funke Akindele – Omo Ghetto

Nancy Isime – Kambili

Sarah Hassan – Just In Time

Best Actor in a Comedy

Shawn Faqua -Soole

Deyemi Okanlawon – Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Gideon Okeke -Loving Rona

Samuel Perry ‘Broda Shaggi’ – Dwindle

Femi Adebayo – Progressive Tailor’s Club

Williams Uchemba -Dear Affy

Timini Egbuson -Ponzi

Best Short Film or Online Video

Something About Zee

Fractured

Ounje Ale

Koro

Kiitan

Dices

I am the prostitute mama described

Best Actor in a Drama

Stan Nze – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Uzee Usman – Voiceless

Gabriel Afolayan – For Maria Ebun Pataki

Efa Iwara – This Lady Called Life

Femi Jacobs – Introducing the Kujus

Enyinna Nwigwe – Dear Affy

Timini Egbuson – Introducing the Kujus

Best Actress in a Drama

Asabe Madaki – Voiceless

Osas Ighodaro – Rattlesnake

Meg Otanwa – For Maria Ebun Pataki

Bisola Aiyeola -This Lady Called Life

Nancy Isime – Superstar

Genoveva Umeh – A Tune Away

Kehinde Bankole – Dear Affy

Best Online Content Creator

Mr Macaroni

Tee Kuro

Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori

Oga Sabinus

Jacqueline Suowari

Eden Victor

Elozonam

Best TV Series (Drama or Comedy)

The Mystic River

The Smart Money Woman

Rumour Has It (S3)

My Name Is A-Zed

Butuku

Jenifa’s Diary

Best Cinematographer

Muhammed Attah Ahmed – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

James Amuta – Collision Course

Peter Kreil, Wale Adebayo, Samuel Jonathan, Moruf Fadaro – Amina

Samuel Jonathan, Moruf Fadaro – The Mystic River

John Njaga Demps – Nneka The Pretty Serpent

Victoria Mbogo – Just in Time

Best Lighting Design

Stanley Idegbu Okechukwu – Amina

Yemi Awoponle – The Mystic River

Mathew Yusuf – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Jaco Strauss – The White Line

Godwin Lawani – Light In The Dark

Mathew Yusuf – Nneka The Pretty Serpent

Fei Mustafa – Dear Affy

Best Makeup

Gift Ameh – Voiceless

Dagogo Diminas, Gabriel Okorie Gabazzini – Amina

Balogun Abiodun – Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Ugochinyere Ihendi – Nneka The Pretty Serpent

Carina Ojoko -Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

Adewunmi Fatai, Ayobami Abolarin – Peregun

Abiola Popoola – La Femme Anjola

Best Costume Designer

Titi Aina Raji – Voiceless

Millicent T. Jack – Amina

Isoken Ogiemwonyi – The Smart Money Woman

Funke Akindele Bello – Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Obijie Oru – The Mystic River

Yolanda Okereke – La Femme Anjola

Yoanna “Pepper” Chikezie + Nneka The Pretty Serpent

Best Writer Nominees

Tunde Babalola – La Femme Anjola

Toluwani Obayan, Kayode Kasum – This Lady Called Life

Tunray Femi, Damilola E. Orimogunje -For Maria Ebun Pataki

Chigozirim Nwanegbo – One Lagos Night

Manie Oiseomaye, Donald Tombia, Biodun Stephen – Introducing the Kujus

Frank Chinedu Uba – Amina

Abosi Ogba, Sally Kenneth Dadzie, Lydia Idakula Sobogun, Olawale Adetula, Belinda Yanga Agedah -Little Black Book

Best Documentary

Taiwo Adeyemi – Road2Blow

Femi Odugbemi – Unmasked: Leadership, Trust and the COVID19 Pandemic in Nigeria

Eugene Mbugua – This Love

Allen Onyige – Sunset in Makoko

Saitabao Kaiyare, Mumo Liku Elena Schilling, Daniela Fritz, Ann Katrina Boberg – If Objects Could Speak

Lawrence Adejumo – Streets of Lagos: Dear Little People

Best Movie (Southern Africa)

Hairareb

Black Dollar

Paul S. Wilo

Veza The Unfolding

Best Movie (East Africa)

The Girl In The Yellow Jumper

A Grand Little Lie

My Husband’s Wife

Just In Time

Ugonwa Wa Kifo

Beautiful Ashes

Best Movie (West Africa)

Tainted Canvas

Collision Course

Amina

Rattlesnake

Omo Ghetto

Breaded Life

Nneka The Pretty Serpent

Best Indigenous Language – Swahili

Obambo

Jaramandia

Rishai

Best Indigenous Language – Yoruba

Jankariwo

Alaise

Abeke

Balokun

Ijolewa

Arodan

Best Indigenous Language – Hausa

Voiceless

Sarki Goma Zamani Goma

Bana Bakwai

Tsangayar Asali

Bayi

Best Indigenous Language – Igbo

Nne-Ka

Uhuruchi (Sunset)

Echezona

Udene

Best Africa Magic Original Comedy Series

The Johnsons

My Flatmates

My Siblings and I

Best Africa Magic Original Drama Series

Movement: Japa

Riona

Unmarried

Dilemma

Venge

Eve

Enakhe

Rishante

Best Picture Editor

Rogers Ofime – Voiceless

Dolapo Adeleke – Just In Time

JJC Skillz, Adeyemi Shomade, Valentine Chukwuma – Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Tester Bassey, Abiodun Okunola, Moses Inwang – Lockdown

Moses Inwang – Bad Comments

Tunde Apalowo – For Maria Ebun Pataki

Tega Salubi – Collision Course

Best Art Director

Ediri Okwa – The Smart Money Woman

Pat Nebo – Rattlesnake

Mayowa Labiran – The Mystic River

Tunji Afolayan – Amina

Chima Adighije – One Lagos Night

Chris Udomi – Day of Destiny

Best Sound Editor

Jim Lively, James Nelson – Amina

Bayo Adepetun, Biola “Lala” Olayinka – Prophetess

Puffy Tee – Omo Ghetto: The Saga

Tom Koroluk – For Maria Ebun Pataki

Habib Adebayo Olaore – Nneka The Pretty Serpent

Hassan Mageye – Tinka’s Story

Best Soundtrack

Larry Gaaga – Rattlesnake

Collision Course

Boumeester Lindsay Kagwe Mungai – Just In Time

Dabs Agwom – Amina

Pascal Aka Raquel – Gold Coast Lounge

Awele Mekwunye Bizzouch – Light In The Dark

Michael Pulse, Ponti Dikuua – The White Line

Best Multichoice Talent Factory

Bride Untangled – Abisola Aboaba

Engaito – Daisy Masembe

Nyau – Masuzyo Mwale, Cosmas Ngandwe, Abel Ngoma and Edward Sakala

Rebirth – Brian Ontiri

Oko K3 Akueteh – Christine Boateng and Eric Okyerefo

Best Director (Movie)

Mildred Okwo – La Femme Anjola

Izu Ojukwu – Amina

Ramsey Nouah – Rattlesnake

Bolanle Austen-Peters – Collision Course

Robert O. Peters – Voiceless

Ekene Som Mekwunye – Light in the Dark

Tiencepay Lawal, Hamisha Daryani Ahuja – Namaste Wahala

Best Overall Movie

Amina

Voiceless

Rattlesnake

Collision Course

Omo Ghetto

Nneka The Pretty Serpent

La Femme Anjola

Just In Time

