The bail granted to the suspected killers of member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ifeanyi Godfrey has been revoked

Godfrey was killed at his duty post on the April 16, 2021 when the Home was violently attacked by some cultists

The suspects are: Atunrase Sodiq Omolabi, Shittu Michael Olawale, Olaide Opeifa and Olanrewaju Adebiyi

The recent aberration of granting bail to murder suspects by a magistrate court in Lagos has been corrected.

This comes as the Chief Magistrates’ Court in Yaba, Lagos struck out the bail granted to four suspected killers of Ifeanyi Godfrey.

Ifeanyi until his gruesome murder was a popular politician and a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The cancellation was a follow-up to supplementary advice issued on the matter by the office of the Department of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The DPP held that the Magistrate Court has no jurisdiction to trial the murder case.

A Chief Magistrates' Court in Yaba, Lagos has struck out bail granted to four suspected killers of Ifeanyi Godfrey.

Source: UGC

According to the supplementary advice referenced LJP/MISC/2021/155/19/37 and dated February, 28, the matter is to be tried at the High Court.

The advice signed by the Director of Public Prosecutions, Dr Babajide Martins on behalf of the State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice reads:

Adhering to the advice, Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun, on March 1, 2022, while expunging the bail granted to the four murder suspects said:

"As such I state I do not have jurisdiction over this case and as such cannot grant bail (to the suspects). The proceedings of 23rd February, 2022 stand expunged from the record. The defendants are to remain in custody pending report of filling at the High Court. The DPP’s office is to serve copy of this order on all parties via Counsel.”

The case is further adjourned to 21 March 2022 for report of High Court filing.

