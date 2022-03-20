Nigerian singer, Portable, has taken to social media to share a video in which he asked a music favour from Wizkid

According to the Zazoo Zeh crooner, he would like to make a full EP with Wizkid with them collaborating on multiple songs

Several internet users especially Wizkid FC, took to the comment section to share their thoughts about his request

Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable Omolalomi is back in the news and this time, it's about his request directed at music superstar, Wizkid.

In a recent Instagram upload, the Zazoo Zeh crooner pleaded with Wizkid to collaborate with him on multiple songs.

Nigerians have reacted to the video. Photo credit: @portablebaeby and @wizkid

Source: Instagram

Portable, in the videeo, expressed his desire to make a complete EP (Extended Play) with the Made In Lagos crooner.

He also went on to tag American stars, Chris Brown, Nicki Minaj and Wizkhalifa as stars he would also like to collaborate with.

Watch the video below:

Social medis users react

elegantonlinestore:

"I cover our wizkid with blood of Jesus."

barbiemirabel09:

"Sing with who ,Holy Ghost fire."

dasylva_eniola:

"He go insult wizkid later oooo."

_chocomila:

"Are you playing? What type of playing is this."

laff_official_:

"Wahala for Zazoo PocoTua don dy Pass him boundary."

gabryelle.xo:

"A whole EP, Wizzy don suffer sha."

iam_pepegram:

"Make you later say wizkid dey live fake life abi."

_genyva:

"Godforbid bad thing."

haliwizzy:

"Mission impossible."

danielcharity84:

"Which wizkid oga? Machala way no dey like stress and noise nai u wor folo sing....u no dey see wetin he dey do Ahmed ni?...abeg abeg my wizkid no like stress abeg,make u no go disgrace am after una don sing finish."

His is learning from 2baba: Portable expecting 3rd child from 2nd baby mama

Portable Omolalomi is going to be a father yet again, if the recent upload by his baby mama, Omobewaji Oluwaferanmi, is anything to go by.

Omobewaji who is his second baby mama took to her Instagram page to share a cute video with her man while flaunting a noticeable baby bump.

In the video, Portable is seen - barechested - standing behind her with his arms around her as he makes a video on his phone.

Source: Legit.ng