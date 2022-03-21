The much-talked-about Novelty Match played at the Mobolaji Johnson arena in Onikan, Lagos on Saturday, March 19, was one of delight and healthy fun for officials of the state government, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, among others.

The match was attended by the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and even Hon. James Faleke.

No doubt, the event was a sort of reunion for the former football stars who proved that they still possessed some of the skills fans used to know them for.

The match was indeed one to watch (Photo: Tinubu Support Group)

The match was declared open with a powerful kick by the Jagaban himself who wore a number 10 t-shirt.

Notable among interesting moments before and during the match was when for ex-Super Eagles players formed a circle to offer a prayer, a tradition reminiscent of the dream team's glory days.

When the match began, Austin JJ Okocha did not disappoint as he reminded spectators that he is still in form with his sensational dribbling wizardry on the pitch.

Some highlights of the game are contained in a video shared on Twitter by the Tinubu Support Group (TSG) on Monday, March 21.

The pro-Tinubu group tweeted:

"RECAP and the highlight of Asiwaju Novelty match at Mobolaji Johnson arena in Onikan, Lagos with Ex Super Eagle Players.

"The match was attended by Alh Ahmed Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Hon. James Faleke and other key dignitaries."

Watch the video below:

2023: Interesting photos surface as Tinubu hosts Kanu, Okocha, ex-Super Eagles players In Bourdillon

Earlier, the All progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Tinubu, was visited by some former Super Eagles players and delegates of Kanu Heart Foundation at his Bourdillon residence on Saturday, March 19.

The visit was a prelude to a novelty match the former football stars organized to honour Tinubu on his 70th birthday.

The match is scheduled for Sunday, by 2pm at Onikan Stadium, Lagos, state.

The former football stars like Austin J.J Okocha, Peter Rufai, Victor Ikpeba, and Taribo West also presented the presidential aspirant with an award.

Speaking on the visit, the Tinubu Support Group (TSG) wrote on its Twitter page:

"Pre Match visit and presentation of Award by Ex-Super Eagles and Kanu Heart Foundation to Alhaji Ahmed Tinubu at Bourdillon earlier today. Join us tomorrow by 2pm at Onikan stadium for novelty match in honour of Asiwaju at 70."

