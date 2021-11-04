The Anambra state governorship election is finally set to begin with 18 political parties contesting one seat. The process is expected to take place across the 21 local government areas of the state.

Meanwhile, the election has many twists attached to it- threat of violence from gunmen and threats from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

However, to show how important the light of the nation is important to the country, Legit.ng brings names of notable people who are from Anambra state to you.

Dr. Alex Ifeanyichukwu Ekwueme - First executive vice-president of Nigeria, serving 1979 – 1983/

Nwafor Orizu - he first senate president of the federal republic of Nigeria.

Ukpabi Asika – a political scientist and administrator from Onitsha. He was the East Central State administrator during and after the Nigerian Civil War.

Dim Emeka Ojukwu – a native of Nnewi, the leader of the secessionist Biafra Republic.

Chukwuemeka Ike – A writer that authored many books including Toads for supper, Bottled Leopard, Expo 77.

Hon Ifeanyi Chudy Momah – lawyer and Legislator. Honorable Member representing Ihiala in the Federal House of Representatives

Dr. Senator Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo

Professor Chinua Achebe

Fabian Udekwu (1928–2006) – A notable professor of surgery and trailblazer of open heart surgery in Africa.

Chinyere Stella Okunna – First Nigerian female professor in mass communication.

Blessed Cyprian Michael Iwene Tansi

Emeka Offor – chairman of Chrome Group

Azuka Okwuosa – former Anambra State Commissioner for Works and Transport

Emeka Nwokedi – conductor and music director

Bonaventure Enemali – commissioner for Youth Empowerment and Creative Economy

Cletus Ibeto – a foremost industrialist and businessman from Nnewi

Ken Erics – multi-award-winning Nollywood actor, producer – C.E.O KEN ERICS Productions, writer and occasional musician.

Emeka Anyaoku – the first black secretary-general of the Commonwealth

Professor Uche Okeke – Founder of the Uli movement.

Lieutenant-General Chikadibia Isaac Obiakor

Professor Humphrey Nwobu Nwosu – Former NEC chairman.

Chi Onwurah – a British Labour Party politician.

Godwin Maduka – doctor, businessman, philanthropist and the founder of Las Vegas Pain Institute and Medical Center.

Chuka Umunna – a British Labour Party Member of Parliament for Streatham constituency.

Professor Kenneth Dike – a pre-eminent scholar of African History and native of Awka, was the first indigenous vice-chancellor of the University of Ibadan and founder of the National Archives.

Professor Ben Enwonwu - The first Nigerian sculptor of international repute.

Pius Okigbo – a world-renowned economist

Professor Samuel Okoye

Chief Jerome Udoji

Chimamanda Adichie

Amobi Okoye

Dora Akunyili

Cardinal Francis Arinze

Chief P.N. Okeke-Ojiudu – First minister of agriculture in the Nigerian first republic.

Louis Odumegwu Ojukwu

Cyprian Ekwensi

Oscar N. Onyema – OON, chief executive officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange and chairman of Central Securities Clearing System (CSCS).

Philip Emeagwali – winner of the 1989 Gordon Bell Prize for Supercomputing;

Azikiwe Peter Onwualu

Chief Oliver De Coque

Professor Chike Obi

Osita Osadebe

Professor Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Chinwe Chukwuogo

Chinedu Okoli (Flavour), a popular singer and songwriter.

Psquare (Peter and Paul Okoye

Oseloka H. Obaze

Chukwuemeka Ezeife

