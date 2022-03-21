Nollywood’s Funke Akidele is still reaping the rewards of all the hard work that went into her 2021 movie, Omo Ghetto: The Saga

The action-packed movie was nominated in nine different categories at the recent announcement of AMVCA nominees

Funke shared an energetic dance video on her Instagram page as fans, colleagues in the industry flooded her comment section with congratulatory messages

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele-Bello has scored yet another impressive feat with her 2021 movie Omo Ghetto: The Saga and she took to social media in celebration.

The actress happily announced that the movie was nominated in nine different categories at the Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Funke Akindele busted dance moves as Omo Ghetto bagged 9 nominations. Photo: @funkejenifaakindele

Source: Instagram

Funke was nominated in the Best Actress in a Comedy category while the movie equally scored nominations for Best Sound Editor, Best Picture Editor, Best Movie OveralL, Best Costume Designer among others.

In the mood of celebration, the actress shared a video on her Instagram page in which she energetically displayed dance moves to singer Asake’s Sungba song.

Sharing the post, she wrote:

"The Ghetto in me is going no where These nominations loud o!! All glory to God!! Thank you so much."

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for Funke

folagade_banks said:

"We no wan mai e leave ooLafunky eyan lefty."

_miwa_doyin said:

"Congrats mama❤️."

adufe1803 said:

"Congratulations my dear daughter."

gbsneh said:

"You worked tirelessly to get all JAH BLESS YOUR ENERGY."

cynthiashalomsblog said:

"O loud gan. Congratulations mama."

rahamaht said:

"You deserve all the awards."

official_yiola said:

"Congratulations momma, you deserve it @funkejenifaakindele."

officialomoborty said:

"The dance I suppose sabi dance… Funke has taken it all. You’re the reason I don’t know how to dance walahi … Dancing like 10 people."

Source: Legit.ng