Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, has opened up on how some of his colleagues dress up in expensive clothes for red carpets events describing it all as 'packaging'

According to Gideon, movie stars in the country are poorly paid and are faced with poor working conditions

Following the actor's statement, some of his colleagues reacted as they agreed with him while also sharing their opinions

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke, has lamented the poor pay and working conditions movie stars go through while working on projects.

Gideon claimed that the only times his colleagues dress up in expensive clothes are during red carpet events as he stressed that it is all packaging.

He revealed that money is now being given to the best dress, which makes everyone focus on clothes instead of the reason for the event.

The actor said:

"Awards season is coming again. You will see all of us looking like PEACOCKS on the red carpet. Like a BAG OF MONEY. Don’t ENVY ANYONE O. Na Packaging. Na wash."

Nollywood stars, Nigerians react to Gideon Okeke's statement

Legit.ng captured some reactions by Nollywood stars and Nigerians. See them below:

lindaosifo:

"No lies!"

realsusanpeters:

"Over work and under payed but no blame them o. Some of em peacocks do it for free and that affects people like us."

shangeorgefilms"

"Ayamtelling u o."

ijeomagraceagu:

"Lol, it's showbiz baby....our show loud pass our Biz....but we move."

bigbirdkuti:

"Na only my male actor friends dey complain like this. Why? We must get to the ‘bottom’ of this phenomenon."

hectoramiwero:

"Or make I tell producer say him go drop money for nail and hammer?"

1dagurll___:

"One thing bout Gideon? He gon always speak the truth consequences be damned."

