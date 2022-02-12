Nollywood‘s Kate Henshaw has gotten social media users talking about her youthful genes again after sharing photos on Instagram

The 50-year-old movie star dug up a photo from 1996, another from 2018, and compared them to a recent picture of herself in 2022

Fans and colleagues were seen in the comment section calling the actress a ‘vampire’ while wondering how she has managed to look the same

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw is on her way to clocking 51 but the actress looks nothing like it from her pictures on social media.

Just recently, her youthful genes became a topic of discussion once again after she shared some epic throwback photos on Instagram.

One of the pictures was taken in 1996 while another was taken much later in 2018. Kate also threw in a picture from 2022 into the mix.

Interestingly, the actress looked almost the same in the pictures. In her caption, she extended her sincere gratitude and appreciation to God for how far she has come in life.

The post drew mixed reactions from Henshaw’s fans and colleagues with some of them teasingly describing the actress as a vampire.

