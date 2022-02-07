Actress Kate Henshaw has taken to social media with a video showing her recent encounter with an officer of the law at a filling station

Apparently, the officer attempted to jump a queue the actress and others have been on for over 50 minutes

Henshaw shared the video on her Twitter page as she condemned the officer’s action and disclosed that he eventually had to wait his turn

Nollywood actress Kate Henshaw vehemently refused to be cheated by an officer of the law and she shared the encounter with fans on social media.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the veteran actress posted a video that captured the moment she accosted an officer who tried to jump the queue at a filling station.

Apparently, the movie star alongside other customers had been waiting their turn for more than 50 minutes and the officer attempted to play a fast one on them.

Henshaw, however, refused to be cheated as she lashed out at the officer and made it clear that he couldn’t buy fuel before her.

Sharing the video, Henshaw called out the individual while noting that he should be the one upholding the law.

She added that people at the filling station came to her aid and made sure that the man joined the queue to wait his turn.

The actress wrote:

"50mins still on the queue and this is what someone who is supposed to uphold the law does! Jumped the queue & he was allowed inside. A few sane people joined me to make him leave & go wait his turn..Enough already! This suffering is too much."

See her post below:

Source: Legit.ng