Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her husband Prince Okojie have got many gushing ahead of Valentine’s Day

Mercy’s husband presented her with a new diamond engagement ring in an adorable video shared on her Instagram page

The mother of four explained that she requested the ring from her husband and he came through for her

Fans and colleagues were seen in the comment section of the Nollywood diva gushing over the video post

It appears Valentine’s Day came earlier than usual for Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie as indicated by a fresh post on her Instagram page.

The screen diva's husband, Prince Okojie was filmed in a heart-melting video as he placed a beautiful diamond engagement ring on his wife’s finger.

Mercy Johnson gets N2.7 million diamond engagement ring from hubby. Photo: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Mercy had requested a brand new diamond engagement ring from her man and he happily obliged her request.

The actress wrote:

"So fine boy @princeodiokojie went and got me what I asked for! A brand new Diamond engagement, my very own MJO ring."

After the new piece of expensive jewellery took its place on her finger, Mercy excitedly locked her husband in a sweet embrace.

See her post below:

Fans, colleagues react

georginaibeh said:

"So adorable ."

carolmbog said:

"Love is sweet oo but when money enter love is sweeter."

its.ama202 said:

"Omo see as I just Dey laugh love sweet ohh❤️."

oluwafemipage said:

"When you marry the right person ."

oduncreamzcakes said:

" this is beautifullllll. whao.... Mami you are super amazing. Love you."

roselyne_star said:

"I am smiling anyhow even though I am watching without audio yet. I will watch with audio later because this my second son can wake up anyhow."

Source: Legit.ng