Nollywood actress Helena Duru has taken to social media to announce the sad passing of her gateman

According to the film star, the employee gave up the ghost while she was getting ready to attend late actor Daddy Sam’s funeral

Helena claimed the gateman’s death was a result of substance abuse as she shared videos showing the moment he was rushed to the hospital

Nigerian actress Helena Duru is dealing with a lot at the moment as indicated by a recent post shared on her Instagram page.

The actress said she was getting ready to attend the funeral of her late senior colleague, Daddy Sam when her gateman gave up the ghost.

Actress Helena Duru loses gateman. Photo: @iamhelenaduru

Source: Instagram

Helena claimed that the individual died as a result of substance abuse as she warned members of the public to tread carefully.

She wrote:

"While I was trying to get ready for daddy Sam's burial my gateman died this morning. Everything we did to bring him back to life was fruitless."

The actress filmed a video where she explained all that happened as the gateman’s body was deposited at the morgue.

See her post below:

Reactions

Some fans and followers urged the actress to stay strong while others condemned the use of harmful substances.

Read some comments gathered below:

marywise_the_ceo_ said:

"Be strong sis. Be comforted."

mide__fwesh said:

"God Abeg oo may his soul Rest In Peace."

hali_black said:

"They still will not learn from this , Tufiakwa."

emmanueljohnson.ej22 said:

"Wooow this touching may he fine rest in the side of God, it's well."

chygal said:

"They won’t hear nne. Just imagine! This is so sad."

