Popular Nigerian comedian, Ayo Makun, popularly known as AY has taken to social media to make an appreciation post for his wife

Following the birth of their second child, the ace comedian and actor thanked his wife for sacrificing her time and work opportunities in preparation for their daughter's arrival

Recall AY and Mabel welcomed their second child, thirteen years after the birth of their first daughter

Still reeling in the excitement of being a father for the second time, Ayo Makun who is better known by his stage name, AY, has appreciated his wife, Mabel.

The comedian appreciated his wife in a recent post.

Source: Instagram

The famous comedian and actor, in a lengthy Instagram post, talked about all the things women go through in the course of their pregnancies, adding that 'the word sacrifice should be a common theme when people think of motherhood.

He went on to appreciate his wife for all the sacrifices she had to make in preparation for the birth of their second child, Ayomide.

Part of the post reads:

"@realmabelmakun, no one knows our story in the last 13 years like we do. But I especially want to thank you for everything. Thank you for ignoring all the naysayers. Thank you for taking time off your numerous interior jobs at home and abroad to prepare for Ayomide, thank you for sacrificing all your endorsements/influencing opportunities in the last 1 year. Thank you for the sacrifice of your precious time, your energy, your sanity, your sense of identity and everything else that makes you the true queen that you are. More importantly, we thank God for the joy and beauty of motherhood that overwhelms all our challenges."

See post below:

AY gives update on daddy duties

Following the joyous announcement, the actor has taken to his page with a video as proof that he does everything in the house.

AY who had just served his wife breakfast in bed cleared up the plates and revealed that he has been the one doing the cooking, changing diapers, as well as holding the baby while his wife sleeps.

He continued by saying that if they were in Nigeria he would get people to do the work and some volunteers would even come forward.

