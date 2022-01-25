Veteran Nollywood actress, Shan George, has reacted to the trending news of Mercy Aigbe and her new boo, Kazim Adeoti ‘Adekaz’

The new celebrity relationship caused a lot of buzz after it was noted that Adeoti is an already married man with kids

Shan George supported her choice and asked critics if they didn’t want Aigbe to marry again after leaving a bad marriage

Popular veteran actress, Shan George, has slammed critics over their comments about Mercy Aigbe’s new relationship with Kazim Adeoti.

Mercy Aigbe recently unveiled her new boo, Adeoti ‘Adekaz’ and it became a trending topic online because he is already married with kids.

Shan George drums support for Mercy Aigbe on her new marriage. Photos: @shangeorgefilms, @realmercyaigbe

While defending Aigbe’s choice, Shan George noted that the same people who advise others to leave their marriage if it is no longer working are the same ones cursing the next person they decide to marry and move on with.

Not stopping there, George asked if a person should no longer marry just because they left a bad marriage.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Shan George supports Mercy Aigbe's new marriage to Adeoti. Photo: @shangeorgefilms

Shan George replies critics

In a subsequent post, the film star noted that some people said they were disappointed in her over her take on the matter.

She then asked that when they were not disappointed in her, how much did they send.

See the post below:

Shan George replies critics after she supported Mercy Aigbe. Photo: @shangeorgefilms

Nigerians react

Legit.ng has gathered interesting reactions from online users below:

Ayzne_:

“But she’s saying the fact… but they will come after me.”

Dbraid_shop:

“Left a shity one to enter a messy one, issokay.”

Flexyerica:

“Save this energy for the next election please.”

Johnnyjames8184:

“We no talk say make she go sna*tch person husband ooo.”

Onyii_ix:

“Lmao so she no see single man or divorcee to marry na married man with kids? Ashawo dey all of una eyes mtchewww radarada.”

Winnietee__event__supplies:

“If it were a different unknown man, dat wasn't close to her former home, she wouldn't b receiving all dis attacks. But las Las, Mercy no send anybody.”

Onlyoneduchess:

“My own is that, shey the said man is a Muslim? If his religion permits it then why the fuss?”

Isa_girllly:

“Where is our moral? How can a woman write this? You don’t leave your husband to break another woman’s home. Fair if he wasn’t married…or perhaps she was a single lady which is still not add up…Shan George is not intelligent!”

Laide Bakare called two-faced for consoling Adekaz' first wife and congratulating Mercy Aigbe

Actress Laide Bakare has been caught between crossfires over Mercy Aigbe’s relationship with already married Kazim Adeoti.

After Aigbe unveiled her new man on social media, while some people congratulated her, others criticized the film star for being with a married man.

One of the few celebs to publicly congratulate Aigbe was her actress colleague, Laide Bakare.

However, the same Laide Bakare was also spotted sympathizing with Adeoti’s first wife in the comment section on her page.

Laide Bakare’s move on both women’s pages received a lot of frowns from fans as they called her two-faced.

