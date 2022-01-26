Popular Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, has cleared the air on the relationship between her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry and her new boo, Adekaz

The movie star in a message sent to TVC reporter denied the allegations that both men were friends

According to Mercy Aigbe, Lanre Gentry and Adekaz are not friends and internet users have reacted to it

Top Nigerian actress, Mercy Aigbe, has finally spoken up on claims that her new boo, Kazim Adeoti aka Adekaz, is friends with her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry.

Recall that after the film star unveiled her relationship with Adekaz on social media, her ex-husband, Gentry, posted an old photo of himself with Mercy when they were still a couple with Adekaz and his wife.

Mercy Aigbe reacts to claims that her ex-husband is friends with her new boo.

The photo stirred numerous reactions online with people claiming that Mercy got married to her ex-husband’s friend.

In a new development, Aigbe cleared the air in an interview with TVC. In a video making the rounds, the actress denied the claims.

According to Mercy, her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry and Adekaz are not friends.

See the video below:

Internet users react

Yellowchilliiiii:

“How is it anyone's biz? It's her life, it's not my biz .”

Mariairafe:

“But you were friends to the wife cos we saw both of you in a throwback picture yeyebrities .”

Zero_fuckgirl:

“Make MERCY Getat abeg.”

Queenlyn90:

“Even tho mercy even tho.. you left a cheating husband now married to a married man...”

Big_nero_:

“We know they are not friends but why woman go introduce her husband to her side man? This life nor balance .”

Ugoange9118:

“What will she say before.”

Hmm.

Fans tell Mercy Aigbe's ex-hubby to do DNA test for their son

Not long after Mercy Aigbe unveiled her new man online, numerous Nigerians were quick to come up with different speculations including claims about her son, Juwon.

A photo collage was made of the actress’ new man, Adekaz, alongside a photo of her son as well as a picture of her ex-husband, Lanre Gentry.

Some internet users claimed that there was a striking resemblance between Juwon and Mercy Aigbe’s new husband, Adekaz.

Not stopping there, online users went ahead to advice Aigbe’s ex-husband, Gentry, to carry out a paternity test on the young boy to be sure he fathered him.

