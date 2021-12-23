Nollywood actor and president aspirant, Yul Edochie is not joking with his ambition to become the country's number one citizen

The actor shared his encounter with popular clergyman, Fr Mbaka at an event where he told about being Nigeria's next president

The clergyman nodded in acceptance of Yul's presidential ambition and he is excited about it, Nigerians have reacted to the video

Popular Nollywood actor who has presidential ambition, Yul Edochie is not joking about becoming Nigeria's next number one citizen.

Yul met with a celebrity pastor, Fr Mbaka who is popular for his predictions on Nigeria's next president at an event recently and he revealed his ambition to him.

Yul Edochie tells Fr Mbaka about presidential ambition. Credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Fr Mbaka and Yul Edochie met at a sports event where the actor told the pastor about being Nigeria's next president.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share the encounter with the pastor he said he feel God has shown the clergyman that he is Nigeria's next president:

"I told Fr. Mbaka that I'm the next President of Nigeria. This was his reaction. I think God has shown it to him."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Fr Mbaka's reaction to Yul Edochi's presidential ambition.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Uzee_usman:

"100 in support."

Okolifortune:

"I really would love you to become the president of Nigeria sometime. I love the ambition. However I think that you should start small and grow into that office. #respectfully."

Rosemary_osondu:

"This fr mbaka, is he still a priest or he's now a politician. I don't understand."

Topnotchbeautylincs:

"In a country like Nigeria where tribe and religion determine who gets what."

Eveluv6:

"Ok we will be waiting for Fr mbaka prophecy on 31st night then."

