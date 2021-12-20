A Nigerian has gone online to announce with a photo that he was the one who caught the sweater Wizkid threw into the crowd at his concert

The young man revealed that he got the rare piece by force amid the crowd and would not be selling for anything less than $1500 (N620,250)

Many Nigerians had mixed reactions about this, while some said he should just frame the cloth, others stated that the price is expensive

A young man with the social media handle @due_cakes has gone online to advertise the sweater of Wizkid he got at his Lagos concert.

Going online, the man said that he would be selling the sweater for the sum of $1500 (N620,250), stating that he got it by force.

The young man wants to sell Wizkid's sweater for nothing less than $1500. Photo source: @due_cakes

Source: Twitter

He got it by force

The man added that the sweater was actually going for $500 (N206,750) at the show. Many Nigerians who reacted to his post spoke about how very expensive his price is.

In one of the posts he shared online, he showed the moment the Grammy award winner gave him the sweater.

When his post was reshared by @instablog9ja, it gathered over 27,000 likes with more than 3,000 comments at the time of writing this report.

Below are some of the reactions:

wp_fame said:

"omolomo... this is business."

don.ibrahim001 said:

"Wow, You Caught Nigeria National Treasure,s Sweater Happy For You."

darasimiomoakinola said:

"This is Nigeria nobody go buy it."

wamsea said:

"Christmas don set like this."

xinndyhairz said:

"That thing na disrespect to our wizkid, something wey u suppose frame hang am for your sitting room."

laglitz_accessories said:

"Cloth wey you suppose frame."

unified_wale said:

"Werey this is not USA, people wey sapa dey dance with no understand celebrity clothes oo."

Wizkid wants suya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Blessed crooner expressed his great need for suya, a popular street food in Nigeria.

Taking to his Instagram story, Wizkid expressed just how much he was in need of the popular meat usually roasted on sticks.

According to the Made in Lagos star, he would be needing N1 million worth of suya once he lands in the city.

Source: Legit