BBNiaja season six winner, Whitemoney is making a giant stride outside the shores of Nigeria and he is proud of it

The reality star was made a member of the Liberian legislature as he was pronounced a senator in the country

In the video that emerged online, Whitemoney got an official vehicle for the new role, Nigerians have reacted massively to his appointment

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney is all excited after landing a major appointment, role in a West African country.

Whitemoney was decorated as a senator in Liberia and was told that he will be consulted when there is a major issue in the country.

Whitemoney becomes Liberian senator. Credit: @whitemoney

Source: Instagram

His appointment came with a luxurious Land Cruiser ride with a Liberian legislature plate number.

The reality star expressed his satisfaction about the new appointment and referred to Liberia as his new home:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I'm so honoured Liberia is definitely my home now."

Watch the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the news of Whitemoney becoming a senator in Liberia, most of them questioned the decision and asked about his nationality.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Delijart_officiql

"I no understand ! Nigeria citizen become senator for another country? Shay na eyes Dey pain me Abi na wetting."

Iam_igbinedionsammy:

"Liberians be doing too much when they see famous Nigerians."

Drew_ezemarcel:

"Is he a citizen of Liberia I’m confused."

Irokviralz1:

"Congratulations to him but I no Understand their constitution. Shey na endorsement deal? Hope he can run it from Nigeria. Because WM is business man o."

Oluwatosinobasa:

"when grace speaks all protocols are broken Congratulations go reach everybody."

Iamfaithgowon:

I honestly don’t understand these but I really don’t have to... But is he a citizen of Liberia?

Sir_eltee:

"Na to travel to Liberia, i fit become Senator there."

Whitemoney, Laycon and 4 other BBNaija stars who got political appointments

Legit.ng earlier compiled a list of BBNaija stars who have got political appointments after featuring on the reality show.

Leading the list is Whitemoney who got appointed as Enugu state ambassador for creative arts and Laycon who is a Youth Ambassador for the Ogun state government.

Others are Nengi, Trikytee, Gedoni, and Cindy who have all bagged an appointment in their states.

Source: Legit