Music star Cardi B said she had overcome so much with her hubby Offset and loved the father that he is

The rapper thanked him for always being there for her despite his busy schedule with music projects and businesses

The mother of two said she is lucky to have him and excited for the world to see what he has in store for her

US rapper Cardi B has celebrated her husband Offset's birthday with a lovely post.

Cardi B and Offset enjoy a stroll together. Photo: iamcardib.

The couple have had their ups and downs but continue to raise their lovely family together, always celebrating each other.

As Offset turned 30 on Tuesday, December 14, Cardi shared a lovely post on Instagram with cute photos and videos of the Migos affiliated rapper.

Some of the clips showed the couple during lovely moments together and others of Offset enjoying beautiful moments with his kids.

The mother of two said they had overcome a lot together and she is proud of him, adding she loves the man he's becoming and the father he is.

"I love you so much and I’m so proud of you. We have overcome so much together. I love the man that you’re becoming and I love the father that you are," she wrote.

The beauty thanked him for being her confidant and never allowing her to downgrade herself.

Cardi said she is lucky to have him as a partner. Despite his busy schedule with projects and business, he is always there to assist with their kids.

She prayed that life continues to bless him, adding she was excited for the world to see his future projects and promised him a great time at his birthday party next week.

Fans join Cardi B in celebrations

Many fans joined the rapper in celebrating her man's birthday while praising their union. Here are a few of the messages:

@brandy said:

"Beautiful family."

@classicsydney said:

"Thank you for letting them see this side of yall."

@officialedidion said:

"Happy Birthday @offsetyrn!"

@callme_clarasimdi said:

"May he live long in good health."

@i_am_denise21 said:

"All these videos and pics of this man are so lovely."

@bxrdigxng_ said:

"Happy Gday set. A big father and a great husband love."

Cardi B welcomes son

Cardi and Offset welcomed their second born child, a bouncing baby boy, a few months back.

The WAP rapper shared an image cradling the newborn in her hospital bed as Offset looked on.

Offset, one part of the Migos rap trio also shared a shirtless photo of himself bonding with the newborn.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the couple expressed feeling thrilled by the child’s arrival and are looking forward to introducing him to his siblings.

