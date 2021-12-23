The husband of the Nigerian bride who became an internet sensation after emerging wedding photos showed her wearing a frown has finally reacted

Coming to the defence of his wife's countenance on their special day, Michael Kelvin Igube enjoined social media users to pray for them instead of passing judgements

The newly wedded groom while revealing the sad occurrence that made his wife gloomy described it as ''just the power of God at work to bring his word to pass"

Michael Kelvin Igube, the newly wedded husband of the viral frowning Nigerian bride has come to the defence of his wife.

The couple's wedding pictures stirred reactions as the bride had a gloomy appearance all through the occasion.

He said the wedding was supposed to be postponed

Source: Facebook

In a recent Facebook post, Michael appreciated God for the success of the wedding occasion despite the challenges.

Why his wife had a gloomy appearance at their wedding

While responding to reactions in the comment section, the man seized the opportunity to open up on the reason behind his wife's frown at their wedding occasion.

He revealed that the lady's mum and two sisters died on their way to their wedding occasion.

Michael however stated that 'it was just the power of God to bring his word to pass.'

In a reaction shared by @instablog9ja on Instagram, Michael said:

"Thank you all. For those of you that failed to understand one's mood, I want to tell you that it was just the power of God to bring his word to pass, otherwise the wedding was subject to be postponed.

"We lost my mother-in-law and her 2 daughters on Wednesday while coming to celebrate with us. What we need is your prayers not your judgement on her mood."

People sympathize with the couple

@aderonkeshittu wrote:

"People are quick to judge without knowing what someone is going through. May their souls RIP. God please comfort your daughter."

@vennesasimpson stated:

"Sad the girl is strong she had strength to go down the Isle may God comfort her."

@thefemalestoreng opined:

"Wow, that’s so tragic. She was even strong to go ahead with the wedding. May God give them the strength to bear the loss."

@sauceprince1 thought:

"Sincerely, if she isn’t happy. That shouldn’t be anyone’s biz. The husband is very nice to be explaining to y’all. How can you go through something like that and fake a smile. Like he rightly said, we need your prayers not your judgement on her mood."

