Popular Nollywood celebrities, Adedimeji Lateef and Adebimpe Oyebade aka Mo Bimpe, are no doubt one of the most sought after couple in recent times in the entertainment industry.

Fans had always hoped for them to become an item after many years of denials and debunking from both their parts.

A number of spectators seemed to see the things both stars did not see themselves and continued to maintain that they were fit to be couples or they should at least give love a chance.

Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe’s pre-wedding photos. Photos: @bellanaijaweddings

Source: Instagram

Well it appears both parties listened and it was with great joy that fans received the news of them being an item.

After a long time of keeping fans in the dark, Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe went public with their relationship and confirmed that they were getting married.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Both parties announced on their individual social media pages that their wedding will take place on December 22. Since that time, they have also treated fans to beautiful romantic displays ahead of their big day.

Series of loved up pre-wedding photos and videos of the couple have made the rounds online and fans cannot help but gush over them.

Legit.ng has gathered different heart melting pre-wedding photos of Nollywood sweethearts, Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji Lateef. See below:

1. Ade and Ade, a king and his queen:

2. The Rahul to her Anjali:

3. That joy when you know you are making the right choice:

4. Hello...Is that love calling?

5. A throwback to that time they confused fans with their friendship:

6. Love like this will last forever:

7. A man dedicated to making his woman smile always:

8. Getting inspiration from their Edo brothers and sisters:

9. Cheers to always having each other's backs:

10. Dreaming in love?

So beautiful. God bless their union.

Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe dazzle in matching traditional outfits

The celebrity couple has continued to showcase their love life on social media after openly declaring it.

In a trending clip, Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji Lateef were seen rocking matching green traditional outfits while on set for a photoshoot.

In the clip, Lateef was seen acting funny and trying to make his wife-to-be laugh, she also jokingly slapped him at a point after he tried to be naughty.

Source: Legit.ng