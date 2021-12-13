Nollywood lovebirds, Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe, have continued to pepper fans with their relationship

The couple recently dazzled in matching green traditional outfits in a trending video on social media

The video made the rounds just as fans gush over them and count down to the celebrity couple’s wedding day

Nigerian celebrity couple, Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe, has continued to showcase their love life on social media after openly declaring it.

Recall that over the years, the couple had continued to deny that they were an item despite fans’ speculations.

Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji Lateef rock matching outfits ahead of wedding. Photos: @miz_bimbs

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the Nollywood lovebirds confirmed that they are indeed a couple and are getting married soon.

A new video of the couple making the rounds online has made fans gush over their relationship.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

In the trending clip, Mo Bimpe and Adedimeji Lateef were seen rocking matching green traditional outfits while on set for a photoshoot.

In the clip, Lateef was seen acting funny and trying to make his wife-to-be laugh, she also jokingly slapped him at a point after he tried to be naughty.

The couple looked very much in love as they posed for the camera and fans have gushed over them.

See the video below:

Fans’ reactions

Legit.ng has gathered some comments from fans to the video below:

Gbemisorlah__:

“Aunty Bimbs with the best videos So so cute together.”

Adedayoogunbayo:

“#AdeAdeforever I love you guys so much.”

Richyblack_collection:

“Awwwwwww is the way am blushing.”

Ha.runa7685:

“My beautiful couple's ....This joy and happiness full over you will last forever....Sorrow will never locate your household by the grace of Almighty Allah, Aameen.”

House.ofbovic:

“I can’t wait for them to get married I swear. I was so sad when I initially heard Bimpe was engaged to someone else.”

Nice one.

Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe's wedding card surfaces online

Nollywood actors Adedimeji Lateef and Mo Bimpe are taking their relationship to the next level as they are set to be joined in holy matrimony.

A blog on Instagram Gistlovers recently shared photos of the couple's wedding card online. The wedding card revealed that the actors would be having their ceremony at Ikeja on Wednesday, December 22.

The hashtag #ADEADEFOREVER was also spotted in the card which has a romantic photo of the couple.

Source: Legit Newspaper