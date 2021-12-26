Singers Peter and Paul Okoye were not left out of top music stars who treated fans to concerts for the holiday season

An interesting highlight from their concert happened when the brothers went on their knees and pleaded with fans to forgive them

The video racked in different reactions from members of the online community with many asking them not to split up again

Music stars Peter and Paul Okoye had their first major concert in Lagos, Nigeria for the first time since their split from the PSquare music group.

The much-anticipated concert went down on Saturday, December 25 at the popular Eko Convention Centre and it was indeed a fun-filled night for attendees.

Many who gathered to watch the brothers perform had not seen them together for so long and it brought back a strong feeling of nostalgia to see them united through music again.

Interestingly, the brothers didn’t just carry on with their performances without acknowledging the pain of their supporters who spent so long clamouring for their reunion.

Midway into the show, Peter and Paul went down on their knees and used the opportunity to ask fans all over the world to forgive them for being apart for so long.

Members of the audience went wild with excitement as they watched the priceless moment unfold.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions

the.oyintarie_ said:

"Make Una sha no split again, and drop lit songs thanks."

makeupbyrikket said:

"Awww❤️❤️❤️❤️apology accepted."

eezzis_closetandbeautyroom said:

"Lol, e don do sha. I just hope they are still able to make waves as much as they use to do."

sir_eltee said:

"You’ve been forgiven, just make good music or Nigerians will forget you."

chinenye_nwa1 said:

"I don forgive una, I don't know about others ."

