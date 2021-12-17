Big Brother Naija star, Ka3na, took to social media to call veteran actress, Ada Ameh, a nuisance because of her method of correction

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has replied to the mum of one whom he called a local champion

Maduagwu also added that Ka3na can't respect elders because even as a married woman, she kissed a fellow BBNaija housemate, Praise

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has decided to reply to Big Brother Naija star, Ka3na over her stern warning to veteran actress, Ada Ameh.

Ka3na had called the woman a nuisance who corrects people with insults and warned her sternly not to wade into her matter again.

Uche Maduagwu reacts

Source: Instagram

Uche Maduagwu reacts

The actor put up a post on his page and disclosed that since Ka3na who is a married woman stooped so low on the BBNaija show to kiss a fellow housemate, Praise, she can't have respect for elders.

He also tagged the mum of one a local champion who calls herself 'boss lady' simply because she is married to a white man.

See the post below:

Nigerians react

elrose_cakes:

"Loud It Uche."

kemi_akanji._:

"Kat3na don buy market."

asogwairene:

"Uche please drag that girl until she apologies to auntie Ada."

hetchcode:

"you no Dey tire to attack people, lmao."

lurdstarzcuitep:

"Na you be the idiot wey dey attack celebrities like say you sabi do anything. Beating wey jim iyke give you never do you na to attack yul edochie. My man you are indeed a fool."

p_tolly:

"Na you marry her?"

