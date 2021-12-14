Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has hit out at one of his colleagues, Yul Edochie, over a viral video showing him stepping on money

Uche said Yul lacked respect for the naira currency but is nursing a desire to become Nigeria's president in 2023,

The actor did not just criticise his colleague but also passed a slight dig at his father, Pete Edochie

Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu is back with yet another controversial statement, and this time he is calling out a colleague who has a presidential ambition in 2023, Yul Edochie.

Uche frowned at Yul for being carefree and lacking respect for the naira note as a video of the actor stepping on the Nigerian currency in a church emerged.

Uche Maduagwu criticised Yul Edochie for spraying money. @uchemaduagwu @yuledochie

He also said he wished the stepping on money video is not real.

He wrote:

"This is preposterously disgraceful to say the least, I just hope this video of our dear nollywood colleague triumphantly stepping on Naira notes in a CHURCH of all places is not REAL? What a boastful mockery of the house of God, is the church now a PARTY arena?"

He also passed a slight shade at Yul's veteran actor father, Pete Edochie and called on the Central Bank of Nigeria to do something about the video.

Check out the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to Uche Maduagwu's post about Yul Edochie and most of them insisted that they will still vote for him.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Callmeblessings_:

"I go still vote him."

Ogunancy:

"Nah our president be dat ooo."

Oguneoke:

"We would still vote him for president come 2023."

Burning3975:

"Ur president wey no dey step on naira how far."

Fduniquereloaded:

"So as he was invited to the alter he should have floated in air na right."

