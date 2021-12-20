Comedian Woli Agba has taken to his Instagram page to share a piece of good news with his followers

The father of two recently revealed that he was honored by Triumphant Christian University of America

Woli Agba's followers took to his comment section to congratulate him on the new feat and also wish him well

Comedian Woli Agba has been conferred with an honorary degree by a tertiary institution called Triumphant Christian University of America.

Woli Agba shared photos showing the moment he was being dressed, handed a certificate, and addressed the people that gathered.

Donned in his blue gown with cap to match, the comedian had a big smile on his face as he was being awarded the degree.

Comedian Woli Agba bags honorary degree from a Christian university. Photos: @woliagba_ayoajewole

Woli Agba now describes himself as a Dr.

He wrote:

"Oil of Gladness is now a Doctor. Feel free to call me a 'DOCTOR'."

Woli Agba's fans react

dacious__:

"Congratulations daddy."

adeyinkaalaseyori:

"Congratulations woli."

femiadebayosalami:

"Congratulations daddy!"

jayeola_monje:

"Congratulations darling."

elsies_place:

"You no suppose let “omo ibo” follow you na, e too dey stress you."

_preyer_:

"Congratulations daddy."

bamy_oladapo:

"Boss ❤️❤️ congrats daddy Diz won't be d end of blessings for u nd ipm members sir."

clim_kruize:

"First slide Like dem dey dress King/warrior for JOSEON Dynasty."

wumzee_m20:

"Dr. Ayobami Olalekan Ajewole JP (aka woli Agba, baba ijo wa, daddy yo, baba Dele kan shosho, trouble makers ) etc congratulations sir."

sinbad_mania:

"Congratulations daddy wa."

ronkeadewolu:

"Now that you are doctor no slapping and fighting again in sunday service o daddy."

Comedian Woli Agba slams his critics

Woli Agba decided to clap back at the people dragging him for joining his colleagues to meet the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja.

The comedian had shared photos from the meeting on his page and expressed his excitement at being hosted at the Presidential Villa.

Just like his other colleagues, Woli Agba's post was met with criticism and he took to the comment section to react. The comedian was surprised that people drew conclusions just from photos and asked why they reasoned like programmed robots.

