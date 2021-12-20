Nigerian actress Nkechi Blessing has taken to social media to joyfully announce that singer Davido finally followed her back on Instagram

The actress put up two different posts on her page to express how much Davido following her means to her

Nkechi also told people to add Davido's slang, 30BG to her name and the following will be earning a spot in her room

Davido is definitely a big deal to both his fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry and popular actress, Nkechi Blessing recently confirmed that.

Nkechi excitedly took to her Instagram page with a screenshot of the notification that the singer followed her back on Instagram.

Nkechi Blessing and fans celebrate Davido's following Photo credit: nkechiblessingsunday/@davido

Source: Instagram

She urged people to add 30BG to her name and disclosed that the follow back notification will be framed and hung in her room.

"Pls Add 30BG to my Name. I am framing that follow back and hanging in my Room. OBO DO ALL. E Too Choke."

The excited actress also put up another photo to clearly show that being followed back by the Fem crooner is a big deal.

"NBS 30BG. Who deyyyyy!!!! E Choke."

Nigerians react

symplyjannie98:

"Price don go up be that ooo, a whole Davido omo baba Adeleke, ur advert starts from 1 million abeg."

iamhigh_bee:

"Lolz, you are very funny. Congratulations."

__420cdxx:

"30bg for life."

destinyetikoofficial:

"Welcome bak babu."

houseofamearypearl:

"NBS, sis show us the way o, cut soap for me."

luscious_temitemii:

"Oshey!! The B in NBS now stands for Billionnaire!!!!"

betikka1:

"Everywhere choke."

prettty_imade:

"E reach frame abeg."

Davido buys shirt from Zlatan for N2.7m

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Davido, extended his philanthropism to his colleague, Zlatan Ibile, who had shirts in connection to his concert for sale.

In a video sighted online, the singers sat side by side in a room while one of Zlatan's boys held up the shirt which had his face on it.

Davido continued by saying that he does not know how much the shirt cost but since he is the first one to make a purchase, he would buy it for five thousand pounds (N2.7m).

The statement sent Zlatan into a frenzy and he shouted as Davido sprayed the money which he was holding in his hands all the while.

Source: Legit.ng