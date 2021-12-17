Tonto Dikeh and her friend Doris Ogala have revealed more dirty secrets about dancer Jane Mena and Kpokpogri's escapade

This is coming after the dancer took to social media to accuse Tonto of being broke and afraid to sign court papers

Tonto's friend revealed that Jane's husband can't perform in bed while the actress added that the dancer got rid of her pregnancy for Kpokpogri

Just when Nigerians thought they have heard the last of the Tonto-Jane- Kpokpogri matter, Tonto Dikeh has revealed yet another ugly secret.

Jane Mena decided to troll Tonto on social media as she called her too broke and afraid to sign court papers.

Tonto Dikeh reveals secrets about Jane Mena Photo credit: @tontolet/@janemena

Source: Instagram

Tonto's friend drops bombshell

Tonto's friend Doris Ogala took to her Instagram page to react to the dancer's latest outburst and revealed that her husband can't perform in bed.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

She continued by saying that she and Tonto are not afraid and the main intimate video has not even been seen by people.

Doris wrote on Instagram:

"Bia Jane you say who de fear you! Your huncle brother in the lord didn’t tell you that there’s no fear in our dictionary! Some body send me address please! I want to check something! See this rat ooo !! Make no body try stop me this time.. be ready! Ahhhh .. people never even see the real sex tape! Ahhhh the real blue film."

Tonto Dikeh reveals ugly secret

In a reply to her friend's post, the actress revealed how pissed she is at Jane Mena and noted that for two months now, the dancer has not served her papers but decided to lie on the internet.

Tonto swore that she would drop the rest of the voice note that went viral earlier and she won't pity Jane's husband because she is not responsible for his inability to perform in bed.

The actress also added that the dancer just got rid of a pregnancy Kpokpogri was responsible for.

"Like I'm seriously pissed off, wish I can see girl face to face right now. We go know who Dey run, 2months you Dey fear to serve letter. come internet Dey lie. She running from her own petition to be delivered! To God I will drop the remaining voice note, I no want hear make we pity the husband because no be we talk say e impotent or say the belle jane just ABORT nah for kpokpogri."

See post below:

Nigerians react

obyscado:

"@dorisogala drop oooooo we wait chaiii Detty Dec. The Babe self too do, she need some lessons to be taught."

che_wilma:

"Leave her innocent husband abeg."

portiapaulp:

"This is real friendship goal, no be all this coconut heads wey I get as friends."

chi_turu:

"Can all of you rest!."

official_laura2021:

"Please don't do that, make una forgive her. You already said she a kid."

glitterslily:

"Jane dey do pass yourself oooo, anything wey you see make you take am."

Tonto's friend says Jane Mena called to beg

Doris Ogala earlier took to her Instagram page to confirm that Jane called her to plead with Tonto on her behalf.

According to Doris, she was not surprised to read that Jane denied it on social media.

She stated that it is only those who are emotionally insecure that speak from both sides of their mouth. According to her, Jane begged to meet Tonto but said something else on social media.

Source: Legit