Tonto Dikeh's friend called Doris Ogala has taken to her social media page to share her own side of the actress and Jane Mena's story

Ogala stated that Jane called her to beg Tonto on her behalf, adding that she remembers all they discussed

Tonto friend noted that the actress will not fall for the dancer's antics as she insists that the mother of one has not recanted all she said

It doesn't look like the drama between actress Tonto Dikeh and dancer Jane Mena is stopping anytime soon.

The actress' friend Doris Ogala took to her Instagram page to confirm that Jane called her to plead with Tonto on her behalf. According to Doris, she is not surprised to read that Jane is denying it on social media.

Tonto Dikeh's friend speaks on her issue with Jane Mena

Doris stated that it is only those who are emotionally insecure that speak from both sides of their mouth. According to her, Jane begged to meet Tonto but said something else on social media.

She said:

"Kids like you will always react on impulse. I know what we discussed, no amount of denial will change it. Take a chill pill and grow up."

Read Doris' full statement below:

Taking to Doris' comment section, Tonto vowed to deal with Jane.

She said:

"Doris this CHILD KNOWS NOTHING YET, I will show her what an elder stands for.. Don’t release nothing it’s a trap, we release when it’s time to the right authorities..❤️❤️"

Nigerians speak

diva_jewelrys:

"Tonto is just dropping this message bit by bit. Classy menh."

ogensimah:

"Jane a fly that has no counsellor follows the corpse to the grave... Jane, peace is better than being politically correct, you will sink ooh...."

oyin_dehoney:

"As for me en..i no fit believe jane...shey she talk say she never see kpokpo bfr..till we saw videos...mk una meet for court jare."

sheikhayates:

"This is bullying but her fans wont see that, was there even any need to publicly mention a married womans name in the first place as you no get husband you must scatter another persons home smh."

beauty101ghana:

"E don do!!! This matter didn't need to escalate like this, everybody had already forgotten."

essbhalo:

"They come here to rant about meeting in court.....court results we no go hear. Same format every time. Na God know how many courts Tonto go enter this year."

Jane Mena takes a legal action against Tonto Dikeh

Dancer Jane Mena reportedly petitioned the Inspector General of Police over defamation of her character and cyberstalking allegedly carried out by Tonto.

According to reports from Stella Dimoko Korkus, in a petition written by Jane’s legal team, it was alleged that Tonto had claimed her ex-boyfriend, Joseph Egbri aka Prince Kpokpogri, had intimate tapes of the married dancer to use in blackmailing her.

Jane’s solicitors noted that Tonto’s claim was taken to mean that the dancer was cheating on her husband, had amorous relationships with Kpokpogri while being married.

