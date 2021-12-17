Popular Nigerian dancer, Jane Mena, and top actress, Tonto Dikeh, have once again clashed on social media

Jane threw shade at Tonto online, claiming the actress was afraid to sign court papers because she is broke

Tonto replied Jane, calling her an adulterous twerker and accusing her of not serving any letter to her lawyer even though months have passed

The drama between top Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, and popular Instagram dancer, Jane Mena, is far from being over going by recent happenings on social media.

The duo made headlines for the most part of 2021 for controversial reasons and they have once again given fans something to talk about in December.

Jane Mena and Tonto Dikeh clash on Instagram. Photos: @janemena, @tontodikeh

Source: Instagram

In a post and delete on Instagram, Jane Mena threw shade at Tonto Dikeh, claiming she was afraid to sign court papers.

According to the dancer, Tonto Dikeh is running up and down while avoiding going to court. Jane dared her to ‘stay one place and sign the papers’.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Not stopping there, the dancer jeered and accused Tonto of being scared and noted that she had also been affected by being broke aka ‘sapa’.

Tonto Dikeh replies Jane

Tonto has been known to hardly back down from call outs and the actress wasted no time in slamming Jane.

She started out by calling Jane an adulterous twerker, then told the dancer to tell her ‘charge and bail’ lawyer about who her own attorney, Festus Keyamo is and where his office can be located.

Not stopping there, Tonto reminded Jane and others how it was Kpokpogri who revealed by himself that he had slept with the dancer even more than her husband.

The actress even noted that she might release more voice notes for confirmation. Tonto also told Jane to beg Kpokpogri to delete her intimacy tapes and laughed that the dancer had the audacity to throw shade at her.

See screenshots of their exchange below:

See more screenshots on Tonto's reply below:

Tonto Dikeh slams Jane Mena for saying she is scared to sign court papers. Photos: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Fans' reactions

Diamonds_hairportt:

"Who dey advise jane."

_Jessica_nivy:

"King Tonto please release the voice notes... we want war."

Ebuka_nyovest:

"I love this type of premium content.... everybody grab ur pop corn and enjoy the drama."

Official_zinny23:

"If shameless was a person, Jane should better rest."

Olufunmi02:

"Radical for Jesus is back."

Ladyque_1:

"Who are the people advising this girl?"

Nawa o.

Tonto Dikeh reveals celebs borrow money to oppress online

Legit.ng reported earlier that Tonto Dikeh opened a can of worms as she exposed some of her friends and colleagues who might be living a fake life.

The screen goddess made the controversial remarks in a lengthy post via her Instagram page and hinted that some celebrities go as far as borrowing money from bureau de change agents just to post online.

Tonto advised her fans not to feel intimidated with wealth and lifestyle online because she is an insider who has first-hand information.

Source: Legit