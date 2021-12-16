Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has exposed some of her colleagues who are living a fake life and oppressing the fans online

In a lengthy on her Instagram page, Tonto made it known that she knows quite a number of celebrities who borrow money and cars to flaunt online

The actress said she doesn't care who the information hurts exposed and Nigerians have reacted massively to her post some of them dragged Bobrisky

Popular Nollywood actress lift can of worms as she exposed some of her friends and colleagues who might be living a fake life.

The screen goddess made the controversial remarks in a lengthy post via her Instagram page and hinted that some celebrities go as far as borrowing money from bureau de change agents just to post online.

Tonto Dikeh advises her fan on celebrity and fake life. Credit: @tontolet

Source: Instagram

Tonto advised her fans not to feel intimidated with wealth and lifestyle online because she is an insider who has first-hand information.

She said some of the fans are doing way better than the celebrities they envy online maintaining that people post their friends' cars as theirs.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Tonto also revealed that it takes almost 300k to rent 5million in Ghana most go.

The actress finally said she doesn't care who the information hurt or exposed.

Check out her post below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to her comments, some of them dragged Bobrisky into the conversation.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Cr7iconic:

"Bobrisky has left the chat and burnt the admin."

Jemitalosamuel:

"We public figures are the ones putting our youths on highway. The word "hustle o" is a desperate slang."

Pretty_ezi:

"That’s their own secret, leave them alone, what’s ur own secret?"

Godson_gram__melanin:

"I feel like tagging bob risky fa."

Mariam_oyakhilome

"What if them come rob the money wey them borrow."

Tolaniabdulhameed:

"King yaf broken all the tables we are managing....just yesterday I have unfollowed almost 50 yeyebrity."

Humbleoniovo:

"Bob Marley is risky sitting on this table."

Tonto Dikeh shares hilarious photo, says she woke up like that

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tonto Dikeh got her fans and followers talking after she made a post on her Instagram page.

The actress shared a funny-looking photo and lamented about how tired her body is, stating that malaria wants to drink her blood.

Tonto's fans were focused on the photo she shared as they compared it to Bobrisky.

Source: Legit.ng